Seth Rogen Reveals Whether He'll Ever Work with James Franco Again

Seth Rogen has revealed that he has no plans to work with James Franco again, eight years after the actor was canceled over sexual misconduct claims. Rogen and Franco collaborated on several projects in the past, including Pineapple Express and The Interview, but Rogen expressed that the personal side of their friendship is 'just so nuanced' and he doesn't know if he would benefit from getting deeply into it.

Seth Rogen revealed whether he will ever work with James Franco again, eight years after the actor was canceled over sexual misconduct claims . The 44-year-old actor got candid about the topic during an interview with The New York Times published on Saturday.

Rogen and Franco collaborated on a number of projects in the past including Pineapple Express (2008) and The Interview (2014). However, Rogen expressed that he has 'no plans' on striking up a working relationship again with Franco.

'I honestly think the nuance of it is too personal for me to get into right now,' Rogen said when asked where their friendship stands. 'It is a very personal thing. 'There's the public-facing side of it, which I've spoken about, and I have the same stance publicly that I've had, and I think the proof is in the pudding - I have not worked with him in years.

' The Studio star added that 'the personal side of it is just so nuanced' and didn't know if he 'would benefit from getting deeply into it. ' Seth Rogen revealed whether he will ever work with James Franco again, eight years after the actor was canceled over sexual misconduct claims; pictured in May Rogen expressed that he has 'no plans' on striking up a working relationship again with Franco; pictured in May 'Nothing has changed since the last time I talked about all this, and I haven't worked with him in a really long time and I have no plans to.

' And while he does not have the intention to work with Franco, the actor was asked if he is still in communication with the Spider-Man star. Read More Transgender actress Laverne Cox says Trump's attack on DEI has caused her to lose 'so much money' and claims brands are now 'scared' to work with her 'I haven't talked to him in a long time, no.' Back in 2018, Franco was sued by five of his students who had attended his acting school Studio 4 for behaving inappropriately and sexually towards them.

The following year, two of the women sued him and claimed that he tried to 'create a pipeline of young women who were subjected to his personal and professional sexual exploitation in the name of education.

' Franco denied the allegations through his attorney at the time and eventually settled the lawsuit for $2.2 million in July 2021. Rogen had initially stated that he would continue to work with Franco while talking to Vulture.

However, during an interview with The Sunday Times in 2021, he revealed that his stance had changed. Rogen and Franco collaborated on a number of projects in the past including Pineapple Express (2008) and The Interview (2014); pictured in 2014 The former friends pictured in a scene from 2008's Pineapple Express 'I also look back to that interview in 2018 where I comment that I would keep working with James, and the truth is that I have not and I do not plan to right now,' he told the outlet at the time.

Rogen also shared, 'What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that.

' Later that same year, Franco said that Rogen's comments had been 'hurtful. ' 'Of course it was hurtful, you know, in context, but I get it, you know, he had to answer for me cause I was silent,' the actor said during an episode of SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Podcast.

'And so that's why, it's one of the main reasons I wanted to talk to you today is I just, I don't want Seth or my brother or anyone to have to answer for me anymore. ' In 2024, Franco told Variety that his friendship with Rogen was 'over. ' 'No. I haven't talked to Seth. I love Seth, we had 20 great years together, but I guess it's over.

And not for lack of trying. I've told him how much he's meant to me.

' Rogen later broke silence on the comment during a conversation with Esquire and revealed he hadn't been aware of the statement. 'Honestly, I absorb so little media that it really wasn't on my radar,' he simply shared to the publication.

Earlier this month Franco supported girlfriend Izabel Pakzad, 30, at the premiere of her film Find Your Friends In addition to his work with Rogen, Franco previously had roles in movies including Spider-Man, Spring Breakers, and Rise of the Planet of the Apes. His breakout role was Daniel Desario in the 1999 teen drama series Freaks and Geeks, which aired for one season.

He reemerged in the spotlight in May when he attended the 2026 Cannes Film Festival alongside girlfriend Izabel Pakzad, 30. It marked Franco's third consecutive year at the famed festival, following his back-to-back appearances in 2024 and 2025. He has since tried to repair his career, laying low while continuing to take on minor roles. He most recently starred in the 2025 thriller Bunny-Man, directed by Alessandra Starr Ward.

And he is set to play former Cuban President Fidel Castro in Miguel Bardem's upcoming biopic Castro's Daughter, which is currently in post-production





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