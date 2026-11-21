Seth Rogen explains how the cast and crew of 12 Years a Slave visited the This Is The End film set in New Orleans to cheer up, highlighting the stark contrast between the two productions.

Seth Rogen has shared a behind-the-scenes anecdote revealing that the cast and crew of the historical drama 12 Years a Slave frequently visited the set of his comedy This Is The End during production in New Orleans. The actors from the serious film sought out Rogen and his colleagues to lift their spirits after being immersed in the heavy emotional weight of their respective project.

Morale Boosting on the Set

Rogen spoke about this interaction during a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz. He explained that the two films were shooting simultaneously in New Orleans, creating a unique opportunity for the casts to cross paths. The heavy nature of 12 Years a Slave left its participants in a consistently downcast mood, prompting them to seek the lighter atmosphere of Rogen's production.

Also read Macaulay Culkin Returns to Home Alone Reboot with Seth Rogen and Disney

The actor noted that the cast and crew of 12 Years a Slave were understandably in a bummed-out headspace for much of the filming period. In contrast, Rogen and his team were having an incredible time with their apocalyptic comedy. This stark difference in on-set energy made Rogen's crew a natural refuge for those needing a mental break from the trauma depicted in their film.

Star Power and Friendship Dynamics

During these visits, Rogen's group would often head to bars, inviting their serious-minded counterparts to join them. He recalled seeing Steve McQueen, Brad Pitt, and Chiwetel Ejiofor occasionally sulk onto their set or into their social gatherings. The presence of such high-profile talents added a unique dynamic to the social interactions between the two very different productions shooting side by side.

Advertisement

Rogen described how they would offer the visiting actors a few drinks, which seemed to help them perk up significantly. The camaraderie was driven by the genuine friendship between Rogen and Fassbender, who would later star together in Steve Jobs in 2015. This early bond facilitated the cross-pollination of morale-boosting activities between the two groups during the busy production schedule.

Contrasting Narrative Themes

12 Years a Slave tells the harrowing true story of Solomon Northup, a free Black man kidnapped in 1841 and sold into slavery in Louisiana. Chiwetel Ejiofor starred as Northup, while Michael Fassbender played the cruel plantation owner Edwin Epps. Brad Pitt took on the role of Samuel Bass, an abolitionist who assists Northup in his quest for freedom and justice.

In sharp contrast, This Is The End featured Rogen, Jay Baruchel, James Franco, Jonah Hill, Craig Robinson, and Danny McBride playing dramatized versions of themselves. The plot revolved around these celebrities attending a Hollywood house party when an apocalyptic event strikes, forcing them to survive together. The fictional, humorous nature of their script provided a necessary counterbalance to the brutal reality of 12 Years a Slave.

Awards Success and Legacy

Despite the emotional toll on the 12 Years a Slave team, the film achieved massive critical acclaim. It won the Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay at the 2014 ceremony, drawing from Northup's 1853 memoir. The film was also nominated for seven other Oscars, including acting nods for Ejiofor, Fassbender, and Lupita Nyong'o.

Advertisement

The anecdote highlights the human side of filmmaking, where intense dramatic work requires psychological recovery. It also underscores the professional respect and personal connections that exist among actors regardless of genre. The shared experience of shooting in New Orleans created a temporary community that bridged the gap between comedy and historical tragedy.