Seth Rogen Has 'No Plans' To Work With James Franco Again

Once frequent collaborators, Seth Rogen doesn't see an onscreen reunion with James Franco in his future.

Laverne Cox Says She’s “Lost So Much Money” Since Trump Admin Killed DEI The 2x Golden Globe winner recently said he hasn’t spoken to Franco “in a long time” and has “no plans” to work with the actor, who has been mounting an.

“I honestly think the nuance of it is too personal for me to get into right now. It is a very personal thing. There’s the public-facing side of it, which I’ve spoken about, and I have the same stance publicly that I’ve had, and I think the proof is in the pudding — I have not worked with him in years.

”Seth Rogen On James Franco Saying In An Interview Their Friendship Had Ended: “It Really Wasn’t On My Radar”Breaking Baz @ Cannes: James Franco Says He’s Living “A Positive Life” And Has First Studio Movie Role In A Decade; Fest Opener Hit By Tech Snafu Rogen continued, “But the personal side of it is just so nuanced, and it involves people that I don’t know if I should be dragging into this. I don’t know what I would benefit from getting deeply into it.

Nothing has changed since the last time I talked about all this, and I haven’t worked with him in a really long time and I have no plans to. ”after they hadn’t spoken in a while.

“No. I haven’t talked to Seth. I love Seth, we had 20 great years together, but I guess it’s over. And not for lack of trying. I’ve told him how much he’s meant to me,” he toldbig studio movieDGA Board Approves 4-Year AMPTP Deal; More Contract Details EmergeComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored.

So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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