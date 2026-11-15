Seth Rogen Confirms Scrooge McDuck Casting in Darkwing Duck Series

Executive producer Seth Rogen provides an update on Disney+'s Darkwing Duck animated series, revealing the casting of Scrooge McDuck and praising the show's inventive animation and quality after years of development.

Darkwing Duck actor/EP Seth Rogen offered an update on Disney+'s new animated series - including that Scrooge McDuck has been cast and more. Seth Rogen says Disney+’s Darkwing Duck has cast Scrooge McDuck, calling the mystery pick incredibly exciting.

Rogen confirms the Darkwing Duck series has been in development for years through corporate reshuffles at Disney+. The Point Grey producer says he’s watched episodes already, praising Darkwing Duck’s inventive animation and quality. Rogen explains why Darkwing Duck stayed a TV series, saying the team wanted a top-notch Disney+ animated show. In September, Disney+ announced that Drake Mallard, aka the iconic crime-fighter Darkwing Duck, would be back for an all-new, action-packed series from"The cast is really great.

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We just cast a Scrooge McDuck who might be the most exciting casting I could ever imagine. I'll tell you after. But it's incredible," Rogen offered.

"We've been working on it for a very long time. You get caught up in these corporate restructurings, but we've been working on 'Darkwing Duck' for years and years. I've been watching the episodes, and they're amazing. They're coming together so well, and the animation is beautiful and really inventive.

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" If you're surprised the producers didn't go the film route, don't be: they preferred the TV format. "I'm glad we didn't. The TV nature of it was very appealing to us, honestly. As nice as it is to make a hand-drawn, black-and-white animated film, it's also nice to extract every penny Disney's willing to put into a thing," Rogen added.

"Getting to work in both those ways is nice. But with something like 'Darkwing Duck,' we felt that if we were going to do it, it had to be top, top-notch.

"For the last 35 years, Darkwing Duck has been trapped in his worst nightmare: an alternate world that's never heard of his superhero exploits. Now, a rebellious teen named Duckie, who knows all about his heroic past, shows up to pull this ego-fueled vigilante back into battle. Together, this unlikely duo will get dangerous to fight old enemies like Negaduck and Megavolt and reunite with allies Launchpad, Gosalyn and Morgana to save the entire universe.

"Like every other fan of the original show, I'm excited to see Darkwing getting dangerous again in a whole new series," shared Stones when the series was officially announced. "The new creative team has certainly amped up the action and comedy without forgetting the Disney heart. This series places DW in the literary tradition of Robin Hood, Zorro, and Sherlock Holmes, heroes whose lore has been reinterpreted by multiple creators in multiple mediums.

They explored the core of those characters by tossing them into new eras, new relationships, and even new universes. No matter when or where, Darkwing Duck will appear in a cloud of blue smoke to grab the spotlight.

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