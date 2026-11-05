Seth Mulaney Talks Get Smart Reboot Role at Madden Premiere

Seth Mulaney discusses his potential casting as Maxwell Smart in the new Get Smart reboot, highlighting the character's comedic charm and espionage setting at the Madden premiere event.

Seth Mulaney addressed the possibility of starring in a new Get Smart reboot during the premiere of the film Madden on Wednesday, explaining his strong interest in the project. The 44-year-old comedian emphasized that the franchise offers a unique blend of espionage and comedy, centered around an overconfident protagonist who often lacks actual competence. He noted that this specific character archetype allows him to portray someone who sounds authoritative while being entirely uninformed about the subject at hand.

Mulaney Explains Character Appeal

Mulaney stated that he is drawn to the role because it mirrors his own experiences in navigating life while maintaining a facade of expertise. He remarked that he has gone very far in life sounding like he knows what he is talking about while having absolutely no idea what he is saying, which he believes fits perfectly with the demands of the espionage genre. This self-aware humor forms the core of his appeal to the character of Maxwell Smart.

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Original Series History And Cast

The reboot would revisit a franchise that first appeared on television in 1965, originally created by Mel Brooks and Buck Henry. The initial NBC series followed Maxwell Smart, an inexperienced secret agent working for CONTROL, with Don Adams playing the lead role known as Agent 86. Barbara Feldon portrayed Agent 99, and Edward Platt appeared as the agency's Chief, with the comedy running for five seasons before concluding.

Previous Film Adaptation Details

The franchise previously received a big-screen adaptation in 2008, which was directed by Peter Segal and starred Steve Carell as Maxwell Smart. The upcoming project is currently in development with Mulaney in talks to lead the reboot as Maxwell Smart, while is writing the screenplay for the new installment. Charles Roven and Andrew Lazar are attached as producers, having also worked on the 2008 film, signaling a continuation of the same production team behind the previous screen version.

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Current Status And Production News

Warner Bros. has not announced further casting for the potential reboot, and the project currently has no confirmed filming schedule or release date. The studio remains tight-lipped about the production timeline, leaving fans waiting for official confirmation of the casting and start dates. This uncertainty is typical for projects in the early development stages, especially those relying on high-profile comedic talent.

Mulaney Recent Film Activities

Mulaney recently appeared in the biographical drama Madden, playing Electronic Arts founder Trip Hawkins, which highlights his versatility beyond stand-up comedy. The film, directed by David O. Russell, features Nicolas Cage portraying the legendary NFL coach and video game icon John Madden, with Christian Bale playing former Raiders owner Al Davis. The movie begins its limited theatrical release on November 11 before streaming on Prime Video from November 18, showcasing Mulaney's expanding filmography in dramatic roles.

Industry Context And Future Outlook

The potential revival of Get Smart comes at a time when classic television franchises are increasingly being revisited for modern audiences. Mulaney's involvement could bring a new level of critical and commercial success to the project, leveraging his current popularity and comedic style. Industry observers will be watching closely to see if Warner Bros. moves forward with production, given the strong interest shown by Mulaney and the enduring popularity of the original series.