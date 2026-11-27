Late Night with Seth Meyers will feature Tina Fey and Amy Poehler in a historic Thanksgiving broadcast, marking the first time in thirteen yeArs the show has welcomed outside professional guests for the holiday edition.

A Historic Shift in Late Night Traditions

The Thanksgiving edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers is set to break a longstanding television tradition this year, marking a significant departure from the holiday broadcast s that have defined the program for over a decade. For the first time in the show's thirteen-year history,the host will welcome outside professional guests for the interview segment of the Thanksgiving night episode. This decision signals a major change in format, as the holiday broadcast has historically been reserved exclusively for Meyers' immediate family members. The upcoming episode features former Saturday Night Live co-stars Tina Fey and Amy Poehler , who will appear together for a joint interview. This appearance represents a nostalgic reunion for fans of the sketch comedy series and underscores the evolving nature of late-night television during holiday seasons.

The tradition of hosting family members on Thanksgiving night began when Meyers launched his NBC series in 2014. Initially, the decision was practical, as securing professional guests during the holiday week proved logistically difficult. Though, the segments featuring Meyers' parents, Hilary and Larry and his brother Josh, quickly evolved into a beloved annual event. These broadcasts functioned as televised family reunions, characterized by playful teasing,personal anecdotes,and lighthearted games. Viewers appeared to anticipate the candid revelations and milestones shared by the Meyers clan,which have included personal updates such as the introduction of newborn children and engagements within the family. The host has frequently expressed his appreciation for the tradition, noting how meaningful it is to share such intimate moments with his audience.

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Nostalgia and Professional History Converge

The selection of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler adds a layer of professional history to the personal nature of the holiday broadcast. All three comedians share a deep connection through their moment on Saturday Night Live, where they were among the most recognizable performers in the cast. Meyers and Poehler famously shared the Weekend Update desk, with Meyers eventually taking over as the sole anchor following Poehlers departure. This history provides a rich backdrop for their reunion on Late Night. The interview was recorded earlier in the week, allowing the trio to engage in conversation that likely references their shared past and comedic synergy. For long-moment viewers,the presence of these two iconic figures serves as a tribute to the era of sketch comedy that shaped the careers of all three individuals.

While the introduction of outside guests is unprecedented for this specific holiday broadcast, there was a minor exception to the family-only rule in the past. in 2020, musician Kurt Vile appeared as a musical guest,performing a John Prine song that held special significance for the Meyers family. This performance was a singular event that did not alter the interview format for outside professional guests. The current appearance of Fey and Poehler represents a more substantial shift, as they are not merely musical performers but central interview subjects. This change suggests that the production team is expanding the scope of the holiday episode to include high-profile talent while potentially maintaining the family dynamic in other segments.

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Continuity Amidst Change

Despite the headline-grabbing news of outside guests, the core element of the Meyers family tradition is expected to remain intact. NBC's guest announcements have not explicitly stated that family members will be absent from the holiday episode. it is anticipated that Meyers' parents and brother will still make appearances, likely sharing the screen or appearing in segments alongside the comedians. The guest list has included mentions of prerecorded interviews, which may feature Meyers' children, continuing the trend of highlighting family milestones. The broadcast aims to balance the novelty of having hiGh-profile guests with the comfort of the familiar family reunion format that audiences have enjoyed for thirteen years.

The episode is scheduled to air on Thursday, November 26, at 12:35 a.m. Eastern Time on NBC. Following the broadcast, the episode will be available for streaming on Peacock the next day. this scheduling aligns with the standard late-night television lineup,allowing viewers to catch up on the special holiday edition at thier convenience. The combination of familiar family faces and beloved former SNL colleagues promises to deliver an episode that honors tradition while embracing a recent chapter in the show's history. The event highlights the flexibility of late-night talk shows in adapting to cultural shifts and personal relationships while maintaining a consistent connection with their audience.