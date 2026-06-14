Seth MacFarlane Reveals Family Guy Movie Will Happen After a Dismal Professional Failure

Seth MacFarlane shares an update on the Family Guy movie, stating it will serve as his comeback project after a major failure. Production is delayed due to his packed schedule with the series renewal and other projects.

Seth MacFarlane, the creator of the long-running animated series Family Guy , has given fans an update on the long-rumored movie adaptation of the show. Despite the series being renewed through its 25th season, which is set to air in 2027, MacFarlane revealed that a feature film remains a distinct possibility, albeit under specific conditions.

In a recent interview, he explained that while the project is always on his mind, he is deliberately holding off until he experiences a major professional setback. This candid admission has sparked renewed interest in the potential film, which has been discussed for years but never materialized.

MacFarlane shared his thoughts with a touch of humor, stating that the Family Guy movie is like an arrow in his quiver, reserved for a time when he needs to bounce back from a dismal professional failure. He quipped that only a project as iconic as Family Guy could cleanse the palette of the audience after a catastrophic flop. This approach reflects MacFarlane's unique perspective on creative risks and his confidence in the franchise's enduring appeal.

The idea of a Family Guy movie has been a topic of speculation since the show gained massive popularity, but MacFarlane's busy schedule and commitment to other projects have consistently delayed its development. The primary obstacle to the movie is MacFarlane's involvement. He has emphasized that he would need to be actively involved in writing the script, which is a significant time commitment given his current workload.

Between overseeing new seasons of Family Guy, which just secured a four-season renewal, and managing his other ventures like the Ted TV series and his book club, MacFarlane simply does not have the bandwidth to dedicate to a film. Despite these challenges, the creator assures that the movie will eventually happen, but only when the timing is right.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to more episodes of the hit series as it continues to dominate the animated comedy landscape. The prospect of a Family Guy movie remains a tantalizing possibility, and MacFarlane's recent comments suggest that it is more a matter of when, not if, the project will come to fruition





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Family Guy Seth Macfarlane Movie Animated Series Fox

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Seth MacFarlane's New Animated Series Drops New DetailsTed is leaving the world of live-action behind him.

Read more »

Seth Rogen refuses to offer James Franco a second chance after sexual misconduct claimsSeth Rogen says he has no plans to work with James Franco again and hasn't spoken to him following the sexual misconduct allegations from 2018.

Read more »

‘Awards Chatter’ Pod: Seth MacFarlane on His ‘Ted’ TV Series, When to Expect a ‘Family Guy’ Movie and Why “The Emmys Are So F***ed Up”In front of an audience at the Newport Beach TV Fest, the prolific multi-hyphenate admitted, 'There's a lot of things that are weird about the Emmys that make me think, 'Is anybody watching anything, or is this people just checking boxes while they're f***ing...

Read more »

Seth MacFarlane Sets Condition For Making Family Guy MovieFamily Guy may be heading to Hollywood.

Read more »