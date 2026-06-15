Seth MacFarlane Outlines Contingency Plan for Family Guy Feature Film Amid Franchise Expansion

The creator of Family Guy, Seth MacFarlane, has confirmed he has always had a clear vision for a feature film but would only move forward under a specific condition: following a major professional failure. Meanwhile, the series continues to thrive in streaming, and a Stewie Griffin spinoff is in development for 2027.

Seth MacFarlane, the creator of Family Guy, has provided insight into the long-discussed feature film adaptation of the beloved animated series . He emphasized that the movie concept has remained a consistent part of his creative vision, describing it as an arrow in his quiver reserved for a specific professional scenario.

MacFarlane explained that he would only pursue the film if he experienced a significant career setback, such as a project that failed spectacularly, which would necessitate a crowd-pleasing venture to restore audience goodwill. He confirmed that the film could be produced even while the television series continues its run.

Family Guy is currently in its 24th season on Fox, and despite a decline in live viewership averaging 600,000 to 700,000 per episode, it remains a dominant force in streaming, having amassed over 60 billion minutes watched. MacFarlane recently received a Streaming Icon Award in recognition of this milestone. The franchise is also expanding with a new spinoff series centered on Stewie Griffin, co-created by MacFarlane and Kirker Butler, which is slated to premiere in 2027 on Fox and Hulu





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Seth Macfarlane Family Guy Movie Stewie Griffin Spinoff Streaming Viewership Animated Series

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