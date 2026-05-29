Seth and Eliese Varner document all 273 incorporated Colorado towns for new travel guide and history book

Wandermore Publishing's Seth and Eliese Varner are documenting all 273 incorporated Colorado towns — proving every community has a story worth telling. It's a reminder that local history matters.

ERIE, Colo. — Seth and Eliese Varner, travel and history authors with Wandermore Publishing, are visiting every incorporated town in Colorado as part of what they call the largest town documentation project in Colorado history.

The couple, both in their 20s, are working their way through all 273 incorporated towns in Colorado. When they finish, they plan to publish"Wandermore in Colorado," a travel guide, history book and living photo album under one cover. Denver7's Mike Castellucci caught up with them in Erie where they were trading their usual road trip for something a little different.

"We're on a rail bike at Erie Railbike Adventures," Seth Varner said. Seth launched Wandermore Publishing after visiting every town in Nebraska — his home state — during the COVID-19 pandemic and his time in college. The project grew from there.

"It's a combination of all my passions. It's writing, it's travel, it's photography," Seth said. Since then, the couple has documented every town in Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, and Minnesota before turning their attention to Colorado.

"We've covered all the Midwest states right — corn fields, alfalfa fields, Kansas plains, the Land O' Lakes in Minnesota, but we've never done a mountainous state. It's so different," Seth said. Their goal is to showcase each town's food, art, and history, and to shine a light on communities that might otherwise go unnoticed.

"When people see our posts on Facebook sharing town spotlights, where their business would never be featured otherwise, it's cool to show off that every place matters," Seth said. That mission resonated with Bob Rummer, owner of Colorado RailBike Adventures in Erie, who welcomed the couple to his business.

"It's not just a bedroom community here. There's history, there's coal mines, railroads, people that have lived and died up and down these railroad tracks, and if we can tell that story, it's not just another subdivision," Rummer said. The stop in Erie also included trying a Colorado beignet — the kind of local detail that will likely find its way into the pages of"Wandermore in Colorado.

" Wandermore Publishing describes its mission on Facebook as"Documenting Midwest history and promoting small-town tourism one community at a time. " This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Mike Castellucci Denver7’s Mike Castellucci covers stories that have an impact in all of Colorado’s communities, but specializes in reporting on community connections. If you’d like to get in touch with Mike, fill out the form below to send him an email.





DenverChannel / 🏆 239. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Seth And Eliese Varner Book Seth And Eliese Varner Colorado Seth And Eliese Varner Wanderers Seth And Eliese Varner Wandermore Seth And Eliese Varner Wandermore Publishing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Michigan Football Surging in 4-Star DL RecruitmentThe Wolverines are hotly pursuing 4-Star 2027 DL Seth Tillman, looking to pull this monster in the trenches away from the south.

Read more »

Dem rep denies that Graham Platner's tattoo is 'disqualifying,' says candidate 'took responsibility for it'Rep. Seth Moulton said Graham Platner's Nazi-linked tattoo is not disqualifying, in contrast to Massachusetts Rep. Jake Auchincloss' recent statements.

Read more »

The Greatest Estate Developer Returns with Season 2, Webtoon Expansion and Anime ProspectsThe Greatest Estate Developer, a popular isekai series on Webtoon, has made a surprise return with Season 2 of its web novel. The new season is set ten years after the end of the original series and has at least fourteen chapters planned. Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the series, which has gained over 273 million views and is easily one of the most highly read titles in the isekai genre on Webtoon. The webtoon's epilogue and side stories still have a lot to adapt, and fans are hoping that Season 2 will finally bring the series the anime adaptation it deserves.

Read more »

The Walking Dead: Dead City Showrunner Teases New Season 3 FacesThe Walking Dead: Dead City Showrunner Seth Hoffman offered intel on Season 3's new faces, Aimee Garcia, Raúl Castillo, and Jimmi Simpson.

Read more »