Life100 has racked up hundreds of thousands of followers and millions of views on Instagram by exploring important life lessons

‘Humor makes all of this digestible. People would not take this in if it were serious,’ says Susan Thau of Life100. Illustration: Guardian Design/life100show/Instagram It is, unfortunately, a familiar scene.

At the dinner table, a woman berates her granddaughter with invasive, personal questions –punctuated by unnerving thrusts of her steak knife. The granddaughter is clearly uncomfortable, but her grandmother pays no attention. Anyone who has been in this situation likely knows what comes next. The granddaughter may try to deflect, only to invite further questioning, or call out her grandmother’s rudeness, which risks escalation.

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She admonishes Grandma: being close to someone does not mean you can demand such personal information from them! The grandmother apologizes, saying her granddaughter doesn’t have to answer any of those questions. Oh, to live inside an episode of Life100, a web series in which emotional life lessons are served warmly but with a hint of irreverent humor, like Sesame Street for people who have to pay rent.

Since its launch in May, Life100 has racked up hundreds of thousands of followers and millions of views. Its two protagonists, Susan and Sondra, archly explore the frustrations of adulthood, and how to navigate it without being an asshole. Lessons include what to do if you’re catastrophizing, the importance of collaboration and how to ask for help. , a careful, gentle and funny look at human relationships from two women in their 80s is exactly what we need.

The stars of Life100 are Susan Thau and Sondra Goldstein, both PhDs and licensed clinical psychologists in Los Angeles. Both in their 80s, Thau and Goldstein met more than 20 years ago, working at healthcare consortium Kaiser Permanente. Both specialized in, which focuses on how humans connect with each other and the barriers to that connection.

They have written a book, But though they were no strangers to presenting their ideas in public, they had mostly spent their careers speaking to other professionals.

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“We began to feel that we were missing something because we were not part of the internet,” says Goldstein. They tried startingConversely, Thau’s grandson, Weston Goodman, knows just what to do online.

“Every one of my friends is on social media – it’s their primary form of media consumption. And yet there’s a shame around it, like it’s a waste of time or a distraction,” he says. Goodman and his friend Mason Collins founded B6 Studios to work with the internet-based creators they found exciting. To them, social media was a new broadcast medium and they wanted to “create television shows for the feed”, says Goodman.

They started with a surreal comedy fiction series called At the same time, Goodman was trying to help Thau and Goldstein with their social media presence. “Susan and Sondra come to relationships with a very different framework than my generation does. They’re very connected to their community and their friends, and I think they know what it is to have lifelong relationships, and the skills that it takes to maintain those,” he says.

Goodman conceptualized Life100 as a kind of internet home economics for a generation whose schools defunded the program, and thus never learned some key life and relationship skills. Goodman writes and edits the episodes based on topics Thau and Goldstein want to cover. Ariadna Thau, Goodman’s cousin, produces the series and sometimes shows up on-screen .. In it, Susan’s friend, Carol, has just canceled on dinner plans, saying she’s overwhelmed.

Susan is furious – she’s spent all day cooking a beef stew. She’s offended – her time and effort haven’t been respected! Some viewers saw themselves in Carol, overcommitted and needing some me time. But others knew the pain of being flaked on, and began debating the limits of empathy for someone who never shows up.

People began to comment and share the post.

“Carol is dead to me,” wrote one, while others mused whether or not Susan should freeze the stew for the next time Carol came over. The video, per Goodman, got about 3m views. There’s been a growing awareness of mental health as an issue worthy of attention. But as ever in the US, access to even basic mental healthcare remains tied to employment or out of reach.

So it’s no surprise that, according to, half of US adults under the age of 50 say they get health and wellness information from social media and podcasts. However, about 38% of those health and wellness influencers areHumor makes all of this digestible. People would not take this in if it were serious Life100 is searching for engagement, but not for engagement’s sake, the team say.

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“We want to help build community, help people connect and confront the uncomfortable so they can become better humans, friends, children, parents and partners,” says Ariadna Thau. And just a few months after launch, the community is there. Both Thau and Goldstein have been stopped in public and recognized for their work. Fans have parroted Goldstein’s catchphrase – “Stop!

What’s wrong with this picture? ” – to her.

“It’s beyond my life experience to have somebody know me from something that’s not my personal life,” she says.. Though some of the videos deal with intergenerational communication, they never come off as scolding younger generations. Mostly, it sounds like advice to fellow older adults, reminding them it’s not just the kids who need to mind their manners. , then admits to that she doesn’t know how to skateboard.

“Aren’t goals supposed to be ambitious? ” she asks. Sondra explains that there’s a difference between a challenging goal and one that skips all the steps where you’re actually learning. I thought of all my failed attempts to start a new hobby, where I figuratively and perhaps literally jumped into the deep end of a professional project, or tried a DIY project at home, only to wind up mad at myself when I couldn’t do it.

It was so obvious that an octogenarian newbie should not try an advanced skateboarding maneuver at the top of the stairs. And, if I was being honest with myself, there were times when I also had gone too far, too fast.

“Humor makes all of this digestible. People would not take this in if it were serious,” says Thau. It’s also probably why the message is resonating. The lessons in Life100 are not new to many people; most of us can probably guess at the value of knowing, say, how to compromise.

Butover a jigsaw puzzle resonates because you too have probably totally lost it over something completely innocuous. And even if the emotions are real, you can see it’s also a bit silly to be mad that your friend has achieved more than you have.

“When you add humor, when you add action to it … that’s what stays in people’s minds,” says Goldstein. Your guard is lowered, which lets the message in. That connection is really what Thau and Goldstein have been looking to create in their entire careers. They were just waiting for the internet to catch up to them.