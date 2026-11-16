SESAC Nashville Music Awards Honor Top Country Songwriters and Publishers

Rob Hatch and Sony Music Publishing won Song and Publisher of the Year at the SESAC Nashville Music Awards on November 15. Key honorees included Moroney for his hit single 6 Months Later.

On Sunday night, November 15, the music industry gathered to celebrate excellence in country and Americana songwriting at the annual SESAC Nashville Music Awards. The event recognized the creative minds and publishing houses behind some of the year's most successful tracks, highlighting the collaborative spirit that defines the Nashville music scene.

Event Moves To Aura Live Venue

After hosting the celebration at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum for several consecutive years, this year's gathering relocated to Aura Live. The shift in venue provided a fresh backdrop for guests who enjoyed signature cocktails, spicy margaritas, and espresso martinis while mingling before the awards began. The atmosphere was set for an evening dedicated to honoring the artists and publishers who drive the industry forward.

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Rob Hatch Wins Song Of The Year

Rob Hatch of Eclipse Three Music, alongside Sony Music Publishing, accepted the Song of the Year award for the track 6 Months Later. This prestigious honor recognizes the songwriting team behind one of the year's standout country releases. The award underscores the significant impact that well-crafted country songs have on audiences and the industry at large.

Performance Honors Moroney

Although Moroney was not in attendance to accept his own accolades, Roberts delivered a fiddle-laced performance of 6 Months Later to honor him. Moroney took home the Songwriter of the Year award for his work on hits including 6 Months Later, Beautiful Things, and You Had To Be There, the latter recorded with Kenny Chesney. Roberts told the audience she hoped the song would break hearts, a sentiment that resonated as her powerful voice hushed the crowd.

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Sony Music Publishing Takes Top Prize

Sony Music Publishing secured the Publisher of the Year honor, recognized for its roster which included Moroney's hits and Til The Last One Dies, written by Seth Mosley and recorded by Chris Young. Rusty Gaston, the Nashville CEO of Sony Music Publishing, addressed the attendees, describing songwriting as magic and expressing pride in a community that supports one another. He emphasized that the work done by songwriters has the power to make the world a better place.

Additional Performances And Hosts

The evening featured additional musical tributes, including Brit Taylor and Adam Chaffins performing Warning You Whiskey. Five-time CMA Musician of the Year winner Jenee Fleenor offered a solo rendition of A Song to Sing, which she co-wrote with Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton. SESAC's SVP and Head of Nashville Creative Shannan Hatch, along with Senior Directors ET Brown and Lydia Cahill, hosted the celebration. A full list of the night's honorees is available through the organization.