For one Ocean County culinary instructor, helping students prepare Thanksgiving meals brings a decades-old tradition full circle.

Around 2,500 meals cooked by culinary students in Ocean County will go to help families in need this Thanksgiving. NBC10’s Ted Greenberg has the story.

Hundreds of culinary students in Ocean County are cooking up something special this Thanksgiving, preparing 2,500 holiday meals for families in need as part of a tradition that has been bringing the community together for more than two decades. About 200 students at the Ocean County Vocational Technical School's Brick Center are preparing and packaging turkey and all the trimmings for the school's annual"Feed the Need" campaign.

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With support from the Fulfill Food Bank, other nonprofits and community organizations, the meals will be distributed to families on Wednesday and Thursday. Inside the school's kitchen, students are working quickly to get everything ready. Stop washing your turkey. If you want a safe Thanksgiving, here's what to do insteadCulinary student Citlalli Montecinos remembers what it was like to need help herself.

"Now that I finally have something, I can actually give back to the people that gave to us," she said. The school's Thanksgiving meal program has been running for more than 20 years, according to culinary instructor Taylor Baluski.

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"I remember receiving these meals from Ocean Ocean County vocational school when I was a small child and then now to help as a student and now to help even as a teacher is outstanding," Baluski said. For Comstock, the experience is also a reminder that Thanksgiving is about more than gathering around the dinner table.

"Thanksgiving isn't really just about you eating dinner with your family," Comstock said. "It's about the other people who wish that they could but they can't. " This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC Philadelphia. AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC Philadelphia journalist edited the article for publication.