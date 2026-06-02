Serving Treasury Minister Claims EU Return Inevitable, Sparking Brexit Betrayal Fears

Lord Spencer Livermore becomes the first serving minister to publicly state that Britain rejoining the EU is an inevitability, a view echoed by other senior Labour figures, contradicting the party's manifesto and raising concerns about a potential reversal of Brexit.

A Treasury minister has claimed it is an 'inevitability' that Britain will return to the EU, sparking concern that Labour is moving towards considering a full betrayal of Brexit .

Lord Spencer Livermore became the first serving minister to publicly endorse overturning the 2016 referendum vote to leave the European Union. Speaking in the House of Lords, he said: 'Should we in due course re-enter the European Union? In my personal view that is an inevitability.

'Of course the UK will re-enter the European Union because it's absolutely in our national economic interest. ' Lord Livermore is not the only senior Labour figure to start talking about closer ties to Europe. In recent weeks, the Prime Minister's two potential leadership challengers have spoken favourably about the EU. Former health secretary Wes Streeting called Brexit a 'catastrophic mistake' and said Britain's future 'lies with Europe - and one day back in the European Union'.

Meanwhile, Andy Burnham said he wants Britain to rejoin the EU 'in my lifetime'. Lord Spencer Livermore said it is an 'inevitability' that Britain will return to the EU The remarks go far beyond the commitment made in Labour's 2024 manifesto, which ruled out a return to the EU's single market and customs union, let alone a full return to the EU.

Burnham did, however, say he would not campaign on 'rejoining the EU', as he fights Reform in the Makerfield by-election, which voted to leave. Lord Livermore also prefaced his remarks as representing his 'personal view', rather than that of the party. But his comments show yet more cracks forming in Starmer's grip over his government.

Lord George Bridges, Conservative chair of the House of Lords economic affairs committee, told the Financial Times: 'It's a sign of how chaotic this government has become that ministers are now expressing their personal views on such a major issue.

' It was revealed last week that Michael Ellam, Britain's chief negotiator in 'reset' talks with the EU, had offered to align the UK with EU regulations to allow free trade in goods with the bloc. The move, proposed in the next phase of the Government's Brexit reset, emerged last week after the Prime Minister vowed 'this Labour Government will be defined by rebuilding our relationship with Europe, by putting Britain at the heart of Europe'.

Brussels is understood to have responded by suggesting the UK joins the customs union or allows the return of freedom of movement - both explicitly ruled out in Labour's 2024 General Election manifesto. A top EU figure also warned that Britain would need to accept the Euro if it wanted to return. The head of the EU-UK Parliamentary assembly also suggested there would be no prospect of reinstating the rebate.

That previously reduced annual contributions to the bloc's coffers by around two thirds. Wes Streeting called Brexit a 'catastrophic mistake' and said Britain's future 'lies with Europe' The intervention by Sandro Gozi will fuel fears that Brussels is preparing to take advantage of mounting Labour desperation to restore ties.

Sir Keir is hoping to unveil a much closer relationship with the EU at a summit this summer, despite alarm over concessions on taking Brussels rules, more cash contributions and a youth 'free movement' scheme. However, there have been rumours the summit - initially pencilled in around the 10th anniversary of the Brexit referendum next month - could be pushed back as Brussels waits to see what happens with the leadership.

Mr Gozi, a French MEP, told the Independent that the UK's re-entry to the EU could be fast-tracked, as it would be seen as a 'victory for Europe'.

'We wouldn't see it as a victory for the EU over the UK - but as a victory for Europe as a whole,' he said. 'It could be done more quickly than for other candidate countries because there is the institutional memory there from when the UK was a member. And there is also already some level of alignment between the UK and EU.

' However, Mr Gozi - who heads the delegation for the EU-UK Parliamentary Partnership Assembly - warned the UK would need to drop its 'obsession with carve-outs', insisting that would include joining the euro. Cabinet minister Darren Jones was previously asked whether Labour would be dropping objections to free movement to get closer ties with the EU.

'We're not abandoning them,' he said. 'We had very clear red lines in our manifesto and we will be sticking to them. ' The Labour manifesto ruled out rejoining the EU single market or customs union





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Brexit Labour Party EU Rejoining Lord Spencer Livermore Wes Streeting Andy Burnham Manifesto Single Market Customs Union Keir Starmer EU Summit Brussels Free Movement Euro Rebate

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Labour Minister Endorses Re-entry to EU, Fears of Betrayal GrowA Treasury minister's comments have sparked concerns that Labour is moving towards considering a full betrayal of Brexit, as the party's senior figures start talking about closer ties to Europe. Lord Spencer Livermore, a senior Labour figure, has become the first serving minister to publicly endorse overturning the 2016 referendum vote to leave the European Union. He said that re-entering the EU is an inevitability, and that it is in the UK's national economic interest to do so. This move goes far beyond the commitment made in Labour's 2024 manifesto, which ruled out a return to the EU's single market and customs union, let alone a full return to the EU. The intervention by Sandro Gozi, a top EU figure, has fuelled fears that Brussels is preparing to take advantage of mounting Labour desperation to restore ties. Sir Keir is hoping to unveil a much closer relationship with the EU at a summit this summer, despite alarm over concessions on taking Brussels rules, more cash contributions, and a youth 'free movement' scheme. However, there have been rumours that the summit could be pushed back as Brussels waits to see what happens with the leadership.

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