Jeremiah Copeland, a service member, was sentenced to 44 years in prison for strangling Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Angelina Resendiz in his Virginia barracks room last year. He pleaded guilty to unpremeditated murder and other charges related to her death. The sentencing comes after Copeland admitted to strangling Resendiz on May 29, 2025, after they had been drinking and she became upset over something she saw on his phone. Investigators discovered Resendiz's remains in a wooded area near Norfolk after a ten-day search. The victim's mother believes military leaders missed chances to intervene before her daughter was murdered and that Copeland had faced prior allegations from other women. Despite her concerns, she found some closure after hearing Copeland admit to her murder.

Jeremiah Copeland was sentenced to 44 years behind bars for strangling a fellow service member, Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Angelina Resendiz , in his Virginia barracks room last year.

He pleaded guilty to unpremeditated murder and other charges related to her death. His sentencing comes days after he admitted to strangling Resendiz on May 29, 2025, after they had been drinking and she became upset over something she saw on his phone. Investigators discovered Resendiz's remains in a wooded area near Norfolk after a ten-day search. Petty Officer Copeland deserves to be held fully accountable for his heinous actions that resulted in the tragic murder of Petty Officer Resendiz.

Esmi Castle, the mother of the victim, believes military leaders missed chances to intervene before her daughter was murdered and that Copeland had faced prior allegations from other women. Despite her concerns, she found some closure after hearing Copeland admit to her murder





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Jeremiah Copeland Angelina Resendiz Virginia Barracks Room Unpremeditated Murder Dishonorable Discharge Forfeit All Pay And Allowances Reduced In Rank To Seaman Apprentice Required To Register As A Sex Offender Petty Officer Copeland NCIS Norfolk Emily Schmid Esmi Castle Culinary Specialist 3Rd Class Navy Culinary Specialist Advancing Her Career World Leaders Presidents

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