Access to the WKYC article detailing the November 20, 2026,Mega Millions lottery results is currently denied due to a server permission error, leaving the public unable to view the expected winning numbers and payout information from this prImary news source.

Access to Lottery Information Restricted

Impact on Public Access to Financial Data

Visitors attempting to access recent news reports regarding the Mega Millions lottery drawing scheduled for Friday, November 20, 2026, have encountered significant technical barriers. The server hosting the article from WKYC has denied access to the requested URL, citing a lack of permission for the user agent attempting to retrieve the page. This error message, identified by reference number 18.96ba1702.1795260963.a661e33b, indicates a server-side restriction rather than a temporary downtime issue. users attempting to navigate to the specific link provided by USA TODAY were met with this block, preventing them from viewing the detailed breakdown of winning numbers and payout structures that were expected to be published following the draw.

The inability to access the primary updates source creates a notable gap in the immediate availability of verified lottery results for the public. Mega Millions drawings are major financial events that attract widespread attention, with participants eagerly awaiting the announcement of the jackpot winner and the tiered prize amounts for smaller maTches. The technical failure means that stakeholders, including lottery retailers, financial analysts, and the general public,are left without the official confirmation from this specific outlet. While other sources may carry the results, the primary source remains inaccessible, leading to potential confusion and delayed dissemination of accurate information regarding the outcome of the November 20 drawing.

Also read Pokemon TCG Mega Evolution Flowing Fists Expansion Launches February 6 2027

Standard Drawing Schedules and Game Varieties

Despite the access issues, the framework for these lottery games remains consistent with established operational schedules. The Mega Millions drawing typically occurs at 10:00 p.m. Central Time on Tuesdays and Fridays, as indicated in the metadata of the blocked article. In contrast,Powerball drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. Central Time. Other state-specific games such as Gopher 5 follow a different schedule, drawing on Mondays,Wednesdays, and Fridays at 6:17 p.m. central Time. Additionally,smaller games like Pick 3 and North 5 have thier own distinct payout structures and drawing times,which are often tracked on specialized results pages to provide comprehensive coverage for lottery enthusiasts across different regions.

Advertisement

System Generated Results and Editorial Oversight

The article in question noted that the results page was generated automatically using information from TinBu, a third-party data provider, and formatted using a template developed and reviewed by an editor from the St. Cloud Times. This hybrid approach combines automated data retrieval with human editorial oversight to ensure accuracy before publication. However, the server error suggests that the access controls governing these pages may be configured differently than expected, or that the specific reference requested has been archived or removed. Users are encouraged to check official lottery websites or alternative news aggregators for the most up-to-date and verified information regarding the Mega Millions results and other concurrent drawing outcomes.