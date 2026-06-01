Series of Tragic Open Water Deaths Across UK as Search Continues for 11-Year-Old Mackenzie Swift

A major search is underway in South Yorkshire for 11-year-old Mackenzie Swift after he entered the River Don and has not been seen since. Police have told his family it is unlikely he survived. His disappearance comes amid a spate of at least 17 open water fatalities across the UK in the last 10 days, including the deaths of Lillianna Tomlinson, 16, in Warwickshire, Charlie Noble, 16, in Stirlingshire, Greg Howes, 44, in Norfolk, and several other teenagers and children. Authorities are urging the public to exercise extreme caution near water and to leave search operations to professionals.

An 11-year-old boy who is missing and feared dead after entering a South Yorkshire river has been named as Mackenzie Swift . The boy has not been seen since Saturday, May 30, when it is believed he entered the River Don in Mexborough.

A major search operation was launched to try and find him, including firefighters, mountain rescue and an underwater search team. Police said they have now had the 'heartbreaking conversation' with his family, that it is unlikely that Mackenzie could have survived in the water for this length of time. They said they have no indication that he got out of the water on Saturday. South Yorkshire Police said they will continue to search for Mackenzie.

In Norfolk, a 44-year-old man who died in the River Yare at Surlingham has also been named as Greg Howes. At least 17 people, mostly children and teenagers, have died in open water in the last 10 days.

Mackenzie Swift, 11, is still missing two days after he was last seen entering the River Don in Mexborough, South Yorkshire Police have now had the 'heartbreaking conversation' with his family, that it is unlikely that Mackenzie could have survived in the water for this length of time Doncaster District Commander, Chief Superintendent Pete Thorp, said: 'We will continue to do everything in our power to find Mackenzie and to support his family through this incredibly difficult time. They truly are living every parent's worst nightmare.

'We are utilising a range of specialist resources and organisations from across the region. 'Officers will remain at the search site tonight and further operational activity will resume at first light tomorrow (Tuesday) morning. 'I understand members of the public are desperate to help, but I must ask that you leave this work to the professional search teams.

'Please do not put yourselves or others in danger by searching in and around water, and if asked to leave by officers, please understand this is for your own safety and to ensure our efforts focus solely on finding Mackenzie. 'The thoughts of all those involved in the extensive search operation remain with Mackenzie and his family.

' The family of Greg Howes, who died in the Norfolk Broads on Saturday afternoon, have urged people to take care on the water. In a tribute, his family said he had been 'dearly loved by his family and loved spending time on the Norfolk Broads'.

'At this sad time, his family would like to urge the public to take care and consider their safety when taking part in activities on the water on the Broads,' the statement added. Earlier today the first picture of a 16-year-old girl who died after getting into difficulty in open water was released. Lillianna Tomlinson died after entering the River Tame close to Kingsbury Water Park in north Warwickshire last Monday.

Her 'devastated' family paid tribute to her in a statement released through Warwickshire Police today. The family said: 'We're deeply saddened to be writing that Lillianna's life has been taken in the most tragic way.

'Our family is completely devastated and will be forever heartbroken. 'We would like to take a moment to sincerely thank our community for the love, compassion and support that has been shown to us, and for sharing in our grief - it means more than words can express.

' Officers worked alongside partner agencies including South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service, Woodhead Mountain Rescue, and an underwater search team, as efforts to locate Mackenzie continued Lillianna Tomlinson 'brought laughter, friendship, and joy to so many', her best friend's mother said The body of 44-year-old Greg Howes was found on Saturday, following an overnight search An online fundraiser set up by the mother of Lillianna's best friend describes the teenager as 'a bright, kind, and caring young girl who touched the lives of everyone who knew her. ' Yesterday, a 13-year-old girl died after being pulled out of the River Wharfe in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

And on Saturday, a woman died after entering the sea to try to rescue her dog in Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire. The woman and a man, both in their 60s, were pulled from the sea near Fleetwood Beach Café by the coastguard before being handed to paramedics. Tragically, the woman was pronounced dead in hospital while the man remains in a critical condition. The dog was 'recovered safe and well'.

Last Friday, Police Scotland named a 16-year-old who died after getting into difficulty in the water in Stirlingshire as Charlie Noble. And last Wednesday, the body of 14-year-old Baltazar L'Qui was found in the River Thames, while another teenage boy was found in a pond in Swanscombe, Kent. The same day, a missing teenage boy's body was found in a lake near Blackwater in Hampshire after he went missing while swimming.

A body was also found at Hawley Lake in Hampshire after he went missing while swimming. Formal identification has yet to take place, but his family has been informe





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Mackenzie Swift River Don Open Water Deaths Drowning South Yorkshire Police Lillianna Tomlinson Greg Howes Charlie Noble Baltazar L'qui Water Safety

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