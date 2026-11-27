Meteorologists say the heavy rainfall could lead to overflowing creeks and riverbeds, eroding roads and rock slides and mudslides in burn areas such as Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

Waves crash onto the shoreline and homes in San Clemente. Powerful surf is combining with peak king tides to send seawater surging into low-lying neighborhoods and beachfronts up and down the coast.

As Southern California’s high tides and warm temperatures start to subside this weekend, the National Weather Service is warning of several approaching storm systems that are expected to produce widespread rain, strong, gusty winds and a chance of thunderstorms. During a news briefing Friday, Dave Gomberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the first and smallest of the two storms likely will arrive Sunday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“At this point, it looks like just a beneficial light rain with most areas likely receiving less than a quarter of an inch of rainfall,” he said. The second and strongest storm system, he said, will move into the region beginning Monday night and linger through much of Wednesday, producing widespread moderate to heavy rainfall and southerly wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph.