Riding high on the international scene with shows such as 'Heated Rivalry' and 'Empathy,' Canada-Quebec will be a big presence at 2027 Series Mania.

The recognition reflects a far bigger geopolitical picture, plus the build of Canadian and Québécois shows and industry presence at Series Mania and in the world Piv Bernth, Producer of ‘The Killing,’ and ’Babylon Berlin’ Creators Win Honorary Awards at Tallinn’s TV Beats ForumThe Forum runs March 23-25 in the northeastern French city of Lille, the Series Mania Festival March 19-26.

Aimed at fortifying ties between Canadian and European film, TV and other audiovisual industries, the Guest of Honor recognition is co-organized by Canada’s national film-TV agency Telefilm and Quebec’s Société de développement des entreprises culturelles , its cultural company support institution, with the Canada Media Fund as a principle partner.

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Disney and the NFL Launch Limited-Edition Mickey & Friends Merch Ahead of Super Bowl LXI Guest of Honor plans take in a Coming Next from Quebec showcase, a special spotlight on Canada, exclusive screenings, first-look images of some of the most awaited Canadian and Québécois show, the presence of talent and a special networking event dedicated to Canada and Quebec,Canada’s film and TV production volume increased by 4.6% in 2024-2025, reaching $10.17 billion, according to a Telefilm Canada 2026 report, released Oct. 29. One reason was a resurgence of foreign production and production services after union strikes in the United States had a negative impact on the sector the previous year.

With the U.S. industry facing stiff challenges and the solution looking to pull back runaway productions to the U.S., Canada cannot guarantee such revenues in the future. There’s also a far bigger picture. The Guests of Honor announcement comes just months coming after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney refused to back down in a trade standoff with U.S. President Donald Trump.

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“In today’s evolving geopolitical landscape, the relationship between Canada and Europe is more important than ever. We see a real opportunity to deepen our ties across many sectors, including the cultural and creative industries.

Canada and Europe share a rich history, common values and a strong commitment to cultural diversity and creativity,” said Herszberg, She added: “Strengthening cooperation between our audiovisual industries is therefore not only a natural step, but a strategic priority: one that can foster new partnerships, encourage the circulation of talent and stories, and create opportunities on both sides of the Atlantic”Canada, including Quebec, have already built as a formidable presence at Series Mania, “Little Bird” and Florence Longpre’s “as a “dark and quaint crime dramedy,” Robin Aubert’s “Welcome to Kingston Falls” proved another Series Mania hit this year, winning lead Maxime Le Flaguais its Intl. Panorama Best Actor Award.

“Ayer’s Cliff” won the Best Series Award in the Short Forms Competition. “The Glass House,” created by Martin Matte, was selected as the festival’s closing series. “Series Mania has built a long-standing and valued relationship with SODEC and Telefilm Canada,” said Capurro.

“This enduring collaboration, together with the growing presence of industry professionals from Canada and Québec at Series Mania Forum, makes it a natural choice to put these territories in the spotlight in 2027 after having announced Korea as the Country of Honor last year. “There is real momentum behind Canadian and Indigenous stories on the global stage and this recognition is a powerful reflection of the talent and ambition of our industry,” said Telefilm’s Julie Roy.

Together with the Canada Media Fund and SODEC, we can build on that momentum, strengthen collaboration with our international partners and create new opportunities for our Canadian talents and companies,” said Telefilm Canada Executive Director and CEO Julie Roy.

“Franchises “like Bon Cop, Bad Cop,” along with international adaptations of Les Beaux Malaises, show another dimension of that success: the strength and export potential of Canadian IP,” she added. “For nearly a decade, SODEC has built a strong and valued partnership with this event, helping to raise the international profile of Québec’s audiovisual industry,” added SODEC President and CEO Louise Lantagne.

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“When Series Mania was still based out of Paris’ Forum des Images, SODEC supported the participation of Québec producers and creators whose series were selected for the official program,” Lantagne noted. “Beginning in 2019, this collaboration took on a new dimension with the establishment of a strong Québec presence at the Series Mania Forum in Lille,” which has been led by a banner Coming Next from Quebec showcase.

“Since 2019, at least 19 Québec series have been selected for the Series Mania Festival, while nearly 40 series have been presented at the Series Mania Forum, demonstrating the vitality, quality, and growing international appeal of Québec television storytelling. ”Canadian TV also brings to the table an extraordinary range, from highly popular big English-language global streamer plays such as the Roma Roth-created CTV-produced “Sullivan’s Crossing” to world-class auteurs such as Florence Longpré plus a resonant Indigenous creators with a vibrant new take to diversity.

“Canada’s diversity is one of the defining strengths of our audiovisual industry. The range of languages, cultures, regions and perspectives represented in our stories gives us an incredible creative richness, but it also allows those stories to connect with an equally diverse range of audiences, both at home and internationally,” Roy told“We’re seeing stories rooted in different regions, cultures, languages and perspectives finding their place on the international stage.

That speaks to the strength of our talent and to the richness of Canada’s audiovisual ecosystem,” she added. Herszberg underscored Canada and Quebec’s capacity to make shows which, however different, have a large audience appeal, citing “ “Both shows are in a way, very positive shows. One is a romantic comedy that started like some sexual scenes between two gay men, and then became something so profound that you could feel the love of the two guys,” Herszberg said.

“And ‘Empathy’ is about very positive people trying to help other people. It taking place in a mental institution, but with the talent of Florence Longpré and cast, it’s an emotional show, extraordinary,Why Denis Villeneuve Cast Robert Pattinson as James Bond: ‘I Need to Believe This Man Is a Killer’ Lance Oppenheim on ‘Primetime,’ ‘You Can See Everything’ and How Chris Hansen’s Reaction ‘Is Exactly What the Film Is About’‘Dune 3’ Cast Says the Movie Takes ‘Departures’ From the Books, but ‘You’re Crazy If You’re Going to Pick Fault’ With It Former Bond Villain Rami Malek Says Robert Pattinson Will Be an ‘Extraordinary’ 007: ‘I Could Not Be More Proud’