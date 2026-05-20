Series Death Count Doubles on Netflix: Mystery Shows and Thrillers Take Lead

Netflix's 2026 release slate has revealed a new wave of riveting series with ramped-up intrigue and suspenseful storylines, fueled by crime thrillers and thrilling mystery shows. The rise of these categories has resulted in more people tuning into their screens.

A masterful Netflix series returned with a bang in 2026, and along with its new batch of episodes, the show featured quite a few deaths, becoming deadlier in its sophomore year.

Netflix might have seen Stranger Things, its biggest TV show, conclude at the end of 2025. That posed a big question about how the streamer would move forward without the sci-fi series.

However, Netflix's 2026 release slate has shown that the plan is simple, using several returning shows to fill the void left by losing its flagship project, and the rise of exciting Netflix Original series that dominate global streaming charts. Examples of the latter range from crime thrillers like the new arrival, Nemesis, to irreverent comedies like Free Bert to many more.

As for the latter, many Netflix shows have returned with new seasons before the year's halfway mark, with more waiting to do so before 2026 comes to an end. One of those was The Chestnut Man, which released its second season on the streamer after a five-year wait. While not as long, one of Netflix's best thriller series also returned in 2026 after a long, three-year gap





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Netflix Thriller Mystery Show Season

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