Serial Rapist Miguel Urbano-Vazquez Convicted in 2002 Sharon Van Gilder Murder

Miguel Urbano-Vazquez was convicted of the 2002 rape and murder of Sharon Van Gilder in Washington state. The verdict brings justice after two decades of investigation.

A Washington state jury has convicted Miguel Urbano-Vazquez of the 2002 rape and murder of Sharon Van Gilder, bringing a legal conclusion to a cold case that has haunted the region for nearly twenty-five years. The Pierce County Prosecutor's Office confirmed the verdict earlier this month, marking the end of a decades-long effort to hold the serial rapist accountable for his violent crimes against women in the Tacoma area.

The 2002 Crime and Investigation

Sharon Van Gilder, a 39-year-old mother of two, was last seen leaving a bar in Tacoma with Urbano-Vazquez and another man in March 2002. Hours after that final sighting, her naked and severely beaten body was discovered on the side of a rural road in Spanaway, located southeast of Tacoma. Investigators determined that Van Gilder had been strangled to death, and her remains were found along a quiet road in Pierce County.

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The case remained unsolved for many years, allowing Urbano-Vazquez to avoid immediate justice. He was previously deported to Mexico after earlier encounters with law enforcement. It was only after he was captured abroad in 2023 and subsequently extradited back to the United States in 2025 that investigators could collect a fresh DNA sample. This biological evidence was then compared against the original samples collected from the 2002 crime scene, providing the critical link needed to secure a conviction.

Linking the Killer to Multiple Attacks

The conviction addresses not only the murder of Van Gilder but also connects Urbano-Vazquez to a series of other violent crimes committed in the same geographic area. Authorities linked the 2002 rape and murder of Sharon Van Gilder to three additional nearby rapes that occurred in Tacoma during that same year. This expansion of his criminal profile highlights the extensive danger he posed to the community before his eventual capture.

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The breakthrough in the case relied heavily on advancements in forensic technology. While the exact details of the initial investigation from 2002 are part of local history, the successful application of modern DNA analysis decades later proved pivotal. The comparison of the 2025 sample with the preserved 2002 evidence established Urbano-Vazquez as the perpetrator in all four incidents, leading to his guilty plea on murder and rape charges.

Familial Perspective and Victim Testimony

Brenda Doty, the cousin of the victim Sharon Van Gilder, described the verdict as an overwhelming relief for a family that has waited nearly a quarter of a century for answers. Doty remembered her cousin as a wonderful friend and a hero who had saved Doty's own daughter from drowning in a lake during a family outing decades prior. She emphasized that Van Gilder was a mother of two who remained very close to her extended family throughout her life.

The trial process required immense courage from the surviving victims of the other attacks. Doty noted that the women who testified were brave to come forward after such a long passage of time. Their stories were heartbreaking, yet their presence in the courtroom was key to securing the guilty plea. Doty expressed deep gratitude to these witnesses, stating that their testimonies directly contributed to the outcome and that she and her cousin hugged each victim afterward to offer support and thanks.

Ongoing Implications for Justice

While the conviction for the murder and the three rapes represents a significant victory for the Van Gilder family and law enforcement, concerns remain about the full scope of Urbano-Vazquez's criminal history. Detectives have warned that the killer's chewing gum, which provided the DNA match, suggests there may be more victims who have not yet come forward. The case serves as a poignant example of how cold cases can be resolved through persistence and technological advancement.

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Doty viewed the verdict as a beacon of hope for other families still waiting for closure on similar cases. She stated that so many people had been part of this long journey, making the win feel meaningful beyond just her immediate family. The case underscores the lasting impact of violent crime and the enduring importance of pursuing justice, regardless of how much time has passed since the original offenses occurred in 2002.