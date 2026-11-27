Team Rocket-like thieves smashed into a pair of Los Angeles Pokémon stores and swiped nearly $30,000 in collectibles.

Three suspects targeted Gary’s Pokémart in Woodland Hills around 4 a.m. Wednesday, before two others hit PokeMall TCG on South Robertson Boulevard at 5:40 a.m.“Guys we was broken into early this morning if anyone knows these clowns please reach out $20k reward from me, so we can catch them!

They stole about $30k worth of sealed items slabs and singles,”“I’ll be posting the slabs later but they took a good load of 30th celebration upc’s 12 delta rain Etbs three Pokémon center Etbs and a bunch of other 30th sealed boxes booster bundles booster boxes,” they added. The video shows the masked trio smashing the front glass door before stealing multiple unopened Pokémon boxes and cards.

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They then fled in a silver Mercedes before officers were able to respond,Just around two hours later, another store was broken into. Robbers smashed the front glass door of PokeMall TCG –– about 22 miles away from Gary’s Pokémart by car –– but one of the individuals was arrested by police. The other suspect fled and was apprehended about a block away.