Police hunt masked thieves after coordinated DPD delivery van robberies in Hounslow and Harro, London. The gang targets parcels in rapid, organized attacks.

Police in West London have launched a coordinated manhunt for a pair of masked thieves responsible for two separate, highly organized robberies of DPD delivery vans within a ten-day period. The investigations focus on incidents that occurred in Hounslow and Harrow, where suspects utilized sophisticated tactics to steal numerous parcels from commercial vehicles.

Coordinated Theft Tactics in West London

The first incident took place at 9.28am on Tuesday, 24 November in Sandringham Gardens, Cranford, near Hounslow. A delivery driver was threatened before thieves stole items from his van. The second robbery occurred earlier in the week at 9am on Saturday, 21 November in Harrow, which is approximately ten miles away from the Hounslow location. In both cases, the suspects operated with precision, using vehicles to block escape routes and quickly unload stolen goods.

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Footage Reveals Organized Crime Method

Ring doorbell footage from the Harrow incident captured two men in balaclavas chasing a driver in a residential car park. After the driver unlocked his van and fled, a black Nissan Juke arrived behind the delivery vehicle. The thieves then unloaded dozens of parcels into the boot of the car before speeding away, leaving the van door open. This modus operandi mirrors the Hounslow robbery, where a white Kia was used to block the scene while masked men in black clothing emptied the delivery van.

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Police Statement and Investigation Status

A Scotland Yard spokesperson confirmed that officers were called to the Hounslow scene on Tuesday, 24 November. The report details that a delivery driver was threatened, but no physical injuries were reported during the incident. Authorities have stated that no arrests have been made at this stage. The Metropolitan Police are currently conducting enquiries into the series of crimes. They are urging anyone with information to contact police via the non-emergency number 101, quoting CAD 1785/24Nov.

Impact on Delivery Drivers and Communities

The rapid succession of these robberies has raised concerns about the safety of logistics workers in West London. The suspects appeared to target similar models of vehicles and utilized coordinated distraction techniques. DPD has been approached by media outlets for an official comment regarding the security of its drivers and the steps being taken to protect its fleet. The comparison to video game heists highlights the brazen nature of these crimes, which have disrupted delivery services in affected residential areas.