Serial Dine-and-Dash Ex-Lawyer Kerry Stevens Flirts With Disneyland Paris While on the Run

Scapegoat former lawyer Kerry Stevens has fled the country after being on the run for at least nine court appearances. She flaunted her Disneyland trip on social media while being searched for by the police. Stevens has been causing a stir in the area due to her alleged targeting of restaurants and taxi drivers, accusing the duo of escaping a pub without paying for drinks and food.

A serial dine-and-dash ex-lawyer , Kerry Stevens , 40, has fled abroad after being wanted by police and posted photos of herself enjoying a day trip to Disneyland despite being wanted for at least nine court appearances.

Stevens, who used to work as a lawyer and was struck off for failing to pay a fine, is believed to be living with a family member in Lorraine, northeast France. She has also made headlines as a self-proclaimed lawyer targeting restaurants and taxi firms, using fake legal documents and a fraudulent legal wig and gown. The police are investigating her further





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Kerry Stevens Serial Diner Dine-And-Dash Ex-Lawyer Ex-Lawyer Haunted Flirting Was Dullish Mickey Mouse Ears Disneyland Paris Have Fled Police Work Wanted Cops Missing Police Activity

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