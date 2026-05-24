Serial Dine-and-Dash Ex-Lawyer Fled Abroad, Posts Disneyland Pictures

A former lawyer, Kerry Stevens, has been on the run since failing to appear in court on multiple occasions. She is currently wanted by police and is believed to be living in France. Stevens has been charged with multiple counts of leaving without payment and theft from a shop. She denies the charges and is due to face trial later this year.

Kerry Stevens, a 40-year-old former lawyer, has been on the run since failing to appear in court on at least nine occasions. She is currently wanted by police and is believed to be living with a family member in Lorraine, north-east France .

Stevens has been charged with 11 counts of leaving without payment and one count of theft from a shop. She denies the offences and is due to face trial later this year. Stevens and her partner-in-crime, Daniel Alani, were first investigated by police for a dine-and-dash incident at The Castle Inn in Little Wakering, Essex.

The couple allegedly fled the pub without paying a £62.20 bill for their meal, which included prawn cocktail, breaded mushrooms, two roast chicken dinners, two cokes, an orange juice, and a medium glass of pinot wine. Stevens and Alani were also accused of targeting taxi drivers, swindling them out of fares. Stevens has been struck off and prohibited from practicing as a solicitor due to a string of food thefts.

She has also posted pictures of herself enjoying a day trip to Disneyland Paris, wearing Mickey Mouse ears and holding a bubble wand, despite being wanted by police. A family friend claimed Stevens fled earlier this year after failing to appear before the courts despite pleas from her family to stay. Police have links to Shoebury and Westcliff, both in Essex, where Stevens and Alani are believed to have been targeting restaurants and taxi firms





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Dine-And-Dash Lawyer Fugitive Disneyland France Essex Theft Court Arrest Warrant

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