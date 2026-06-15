Leporace, lead vocalist of the band, performing with Katie Hampton and Kleber Jorge takes her to the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, NJ, on June 14, 2026, marking the 60th anniversary of the Brasil '66 sound. Leporace, clad in a shimmering, sequined baby-blue dress, glides across the stage with finesse, her voice remaining supple and strong. Highlights of the set include Roda, One Note Samba and a charming version of Never Gonna Let You Go. The tour runs from June 13 through Sept. 4, visiting eight different cities across the country. Full details of the tour including dates and locations can be found on the artist's website. Between songs, Leporace explains her ambition to carry on Mendes' legacy, both in terms of music and its arrangements. The tour takes place 60 years after the formation of the original Brasil '66 band and sees a continuation of Mendes' musical style. The rest of the band comprises skilled musicians including guitarist Kleber Jorge and bassist Andre de Santanna. This tour proves to be a part of the band's efforts to maintain Mendes' legacy after his passing in 2024. This has been written by the meteorologist Michael Venters successfully, and he says that cold air will rush in over the mountains in both Washington and Oregon.

, a top 10 hit on the Billboard 200 which included the Billboard Hot 100 hit “Mas Que Nada. ” Although Mendes passed away at the age of 83 two years ago, his longtime band is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Brasil ’66 sound and keeping his music alive with a 2026 tour.

Cardi B, Fat Joe, J.Lo & More Musicians React to New York Knicks' NBA Championship Winbrought the Brazilian legend’s elegant, suave and infectious sounds to the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, NJ, on Sunday night. In a shimmering, sequined baby-blue dress, Leporace glided across the stage with a grace and rhythm that eludes many performers of a certain age; more importantly, her voice remains astonishingly supple and strong.

As was the case 60 years ago when the original Brasil ’66 band was formed, most of the songs on this tour are performed by two female vocalists in tandem. With white flowers in their hair and spotlights reflecting off their sequined outfits, Leporace and singer Katie Hampton seemed harmonically and rhythmically joined at the hip, bringing a chic, bright energy to “Roda,” a playful sass to the rapid-fire vocals of “One Note Samba” and shining on short solo turns.in 2012) in his own right, many of his biggest hits were written by others but rearranged by him to suit his jazzy, gently danceable style.

Between songs, Leporace explained this 60th anniversary tour was part of their effort to “continue Sergio’s legacy of music, of repertoire, of arrangement of rhythms. He had a very brilliant musical life and we hope we will be able to continue that so the next generations will be able to learn about his music.

” The rest of the eight-person band ably and joyfully delivered Mendes’ cool, easygoing rhythms and arrangements on a setlist that was heavy on Brasil ’66 but naturally included a few other selections, such as Mendes’ 1983 Hot 100 top 5 hit “Never Gonna Let You Go. ” Aside from Leporace, the longest-serving member of the band is guitarist Kleber Jorge, who performed with Mendes for 25 years.

All but one of the band members had played with Mendes for more than a decade prior to his passing, giving the outfit a friends-and-family sort of vibe. The greater New York area show on Sunday was a direct family affair, too.

“It’s a special night,” Leporace explained, switching from chanteuse to mother for a moment. “I’m very happy because my son is here with his girlfriend – he lives in Brooklyn. ” A buoyant, breezy performance of “Mas Que Nada” helped bring the night to a close, serving as a beautiful punctuation mark to a concert that keeps Mendes’ rhythms and spirit alive with the elegance and cool confidence that characterized his best recordings.

“Thank you for joining us on this incredible journey to keep Sergio’s legacy alive,” Leporace told the crowd.rolls into Boston on Monday and goes through Sept. 4, where it wraps at the Regent Theater in Los Angeles.





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Leporace Katie Hampton Kleber Jorge Andre De Santanna Sergio Mendes Brasil '66 60Th Anniversary Tour New York Knicks' NBA Championship Win

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