Sergey Brin Leads Billionaire Opposition to California Prop 40 Wealth Tax

Google co-founder Sergey Brin and allies spent millions to defeat California's Prop 40, a one-time 5% billionaire tax. The measure failed as voters rejected the levy despite strong polling support earlier in the year.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin and a coalition of wealthy tech leaders successfully mobilized significant financial resources to block California's Proposition 40, a proposed one-time 5% tax on state billionaires. The measure, which would have imposed the levy if more than 50% of voters approved it by the election date on Tuesday, failed to gain sufficient public support despite initial polling advantages. The defeat marks a significant victory for the anti-tax campaign and highlights the intense influence of capital in shaping state fiscal policy during critical ballot periods.

Financial Mobilization Against Tax Measure

Brin, alongside Google co-founder Eric Schmidt and other prominent business leaders, established Building a Better California to spearhead the opposition effort. The committee outspent proponents of the wealth tax by a ratio of 250 to 1, according to financial reports. Building a Better California raised approximately $379 million and spent roughly $148 million to promote its message against the ballot initiative. This massive financial disparity allowed the group to saturate California television markets with advertising, ensuring that their arguments reached a broad audience of voters across the state.

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The core narrative of the anti-propaganda campaign focused on the potential for future fiscal overreach by state legislators. Advertisements warned that passing Proposition 40 would set a legal precedent, potentially empowering lawmakers to extend taxation to non-billionaire citizens in subsequent years. This fear-mongering strategy appeared effective in shifting voter sentiment, as the campaign positioned the one-time levy as a gateway to broader economic instability and increased government control over private wealth.

Polling Shifts and Voter Sentiment

Public opinion on the billionaire tax underwent a dramatic reversal in the final weeks of the campaign. In May, the Public Policy Institute of California reported that 54% of voters supported the tax, with only 45% opposed. However, more recent data indicates a sharp decline in approval. A poll conducted from October 16 to 22 by the same institute showed support dropping to 46%, while opposition rose to 52%. An even more recent survey by the University of California Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, covering October 19 to 25, revealed support had fallen further to 42%, with 50% of respondents pledging to vote no.

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The dramatic swing in polling numbers correlates directly with the timeline of the expensive advertising campaign. As the volume of anti-prop messages increased, so did the proportion of undecided or swayed voters moving toward rejection of the tax. Political analysts note that the sheer volume of negative advertising can override initial policy support, particularly when the messaging frames the tax as a threat to general economic liberty rather than a targeted levy on extreme wealth.

Political Opposition and Economic Arguments

High-profile California political figures, including Governor Gavin Newsom and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra, publicly opposed Proposition 40. Newsom, who is terming out and will leave office in January 2027, argued that the tax would damage the state's economy by encouraging wealthy residents to relocate. Becerra, who is currently polling significantly ahead of Republican candidate and former Fox News host Steve Hilton, echoed these concerns. Their position suggests that the retention of high-net-worth individuals is crucial for California's economic stability.

However, historical evidence challenges the assertion that wealth taxes inevitably trigger mass exoduses. While some politicians claimed that millionaires would flee if the measure passed, data from other jurisdictions like New York suggests that the wealthy are more likely to absorb tax increases than leave. Conversely, it is often lower-income residents who are most mobile and likely to leave expensive markets. The threat of departure by figures such as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who hinted at moving if Prop 40 passed, remains largely theoretical given the lack of precedent for such large-scale wealth migration driven solely by tax policy.

Proposed Allocation and Competing Measures

Proponents of Proposition 40 argued that the revenue would fund critical social services. Approximately 90% of the generated funds would have been allocated to Medi-Cal, California's Medicaid program, to address healthcare gaps exacerbated by federal policy changes under the Trump administration. The remaining 10% was designated for food assistance and education-related programs. These goals appealed to voters concerned about social safety nets, yet the political strategy to link the tax to broader fiscal fears ultimately undermined its support.

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The election also featured related measures, including Proposition 41 and Proposition 42, which voters will decide on concurrently. Recent polling indicates that Proposition 41 is nearly tied, with 49% against and 48% in favor according to the Public Policy Institute of California. Proposition 42 shows slightly stronger support, with 51% in favor and 47% against. These measures, sometimes viewed as poison pills that could negate Proposition 40 if passed, add complexity to the ballot landscape and reflect the nuanced divisions within the electorate on economic issues.

Not all tech billionaires opposed the tax. Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia and a billionaire worth approximately $170 billion, publicly stated that paying billions in taxes is a privilege. His stance contrasts sharply with the aggressive lobbying efforts of Brin and his allies. The divergent views among the ultra-wealthy highlight the fragmented nature of business responses to state-level taxation. As California moves forward, the outcome of this election will inform future debates on wealth redistribution and the political power of economic elites.