Seres 5: A Chinese EV Challenger Takes On Europe

The Seres 5, a Chinese electric crossover, enters the European market challenging established brands like Tesla. This review examines its performance, range, features, and pricing, comparing it to rivals like the Tesla Model Y, VW ID.4, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, BMW X3, and Honda CR-V.

The Seres 5 , a compact electric crossover hailing from China, has made its mark in Europe. This contender boasts an impressive 577 hp in its top-of-the-line configuration, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in a swift 4.2 seconds. Furthermore, it offers a competitive driving range of 482 km (300 miles), placing it in direct competition with the established Tesla Model Y .

Chinese automakers are increasingly setting their sights on the European market, aiming to carve out a significant share from long-standing brands. They are achieving this by offering feature-rich, competitively priced electric vehicles (EVs) despite the recent imposition of import tariffs by the European Union. Seres, formerly known as SF Motors, has joined this growing fray, introducing its response to the Tesla Model Y in Europe last year. We took the opportunity to test drive the Seres 5 press car to assess its capabilities against its rivals. The Seres 5 first debuted in China in 2019 as the SF5, a collaborative project involving Huawei. In 2023, a significantly updated version called the Aito M5 was launched, featuring both plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) and battery electric vehicle (BEV) variants. While the Chinese-market Seres 5 has since incorporated these enhancements, the global-market model we are testing retains the original design, characterized by its distinctive curved daytime running lights.The Seres 5 made its European debut at the 2023 Munich Auto Show and gradually expanded its presence across the continent throughout 2024. Measuring 4,710 mm (185 inches) in length, it directly confronts competitors such as the VW ID.4, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and, of course, the industry-leading Tesla Model Y. The cabin exudes a premium ambiance, featuring a 15.6-inch dashboard display, high-quality leather upholstery, and wood accents. The seats are generously equipped with comfort options, including heating, ventilation, and even a massage function.Our test drive focuses on the all-electric, all-wheel-drive variant, as the PHEV model has yet to reach Europe. Its dual-motor setup generates an impressive 577 hp (430 kW / 585 PS) and 940 Nm (693 lb-ft) of torque, propelling it from 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in a commendable 4.2 seconds. The vehicle draws power from an 80 kWh battery pack, providing a WLTP-certified range of up to 482 km (300 miles) per charge.In Greece, where we are evaluating it, the Seres 5 is available in a single, fully-equipped trim level, priced at €57,500 ($60,400) inclusive of local EV subsidies. For comparison, the German-manufactured, pre-facelift Tesla Model Y Performance retails for €57,990, while the upcoming 2026 Model Y Launch Edition is priced at €60,990. On the internal combustion engine (ICE) front—in part due to the country’s idiosyncratic taxation system—a similarly sized base BMW X3 xDrive20 with 205 hp starts at €68,700 ($72,100). Meanwhile, the lone Honda CR-V currently available, the e:HEV hybrid, is priced from €49,900 ($52,400). We will be putting the Seres 5 through its paces both in urban environments and on open roads over the next few days





