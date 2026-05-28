Serenity now, tickets now: Get the Yankees George Costanza bobblehead

The freebie trinket is inspired by the classic Season 7 episode “The Calzone.”

This year, they’ll be handing out 18,000 tiny Jason Alexander statuettes — where he’ll likely be polishing off a calzone — onAs “Seinfeld” fans may recall, George’s infamous run-in with the Italian delicacy comes from the Season 7 episode “The Calzone” where he accidentally gets his boss George Steinbrenner hooked on the folded pizza.

A minute into the episode, Steinbrenner asks Costanza “what is that you’re eating there? It looks pretty tasty? ” before having his underling hand his lunch over.

“Big Stein wants a little taste” he adds before taking a sizable bite of the meal that comes complete with cheese, pepperoni and eggplant. If you’d like to get a taste of your very own Costanza calzone bobblehead, tickets are available for the late August, dog days of summer contest. In the event “Seinfeld” isn’t your thing, the Yankees have a number of other exciting giveaways coming up these next few months.

Also, we’d be absolutely remiss if we didn’t mention that other than the Pinstripers playing well this season, fans are lining up for the $10.99 ice cream fried chicken bucket at games.

“…what looks like a pair of fried chicken drumsticks is actually ice cream with a chocolate-covered cookie ‘bone’ center with a coating of white chocolate and candied corn flakes to give it that fried chicken look is served in a souvenir mini ‘chicken’ bucket,”Our team has everything you need to know and more about getting tickets for the Yankees George Costanza Calzone bobblehead giveaway game below. A complete breakdown of all Yankee Stadium section ticket prices for the Aug. 27 Yankees-Astros game with the George Costanza calzone bobblehead giveaway can be found here:At the moment, Aaron Boone’s Yankees are sitting at 34-22 just behind the scrappy Tampa Bay Rays in the competitive AL East.

And, while that’s certainly exciting, we’re most jazzed about all the amazing giveaways the team has planned for the rest of the year . To make sure you’re fully up to speed on which games include special trinkets with your tickets , here are all the remaining 2026 Yankees giveaways and special dates. Note: Most freebies will be given to the first 18,000 fans.

There are exceptions so make sure to arrive at the ballpark early. As of now, the funnyman has ten shows booked at the classy Upper West Side performance space. To find the one that makes the most sense for you, you can find all Jerry Beacon dates below.

In the off-chance it’s been a few years since you’ve caught “The Calzone” — which originally aired April 25, 1996 and features subplots where Jerry dates a woman and Elaine goes out with a guy whose found “dating loopholes” — you can stream the fan-favorite episode onIf the answer is a resounding yes, here are just a few you won’t want to miss these next few months. , New York Post live events reporter.

Levy stays up-to-date on all the latest tour announcements from your favorite musical artists and comedians, as well as Broadway openings, sporting events and more live shows – and finds great ticket prices online. Since he started his tenure at the Post in 2022, Levy hasof SNL fame, to name a few. Please note that deals can expire, and all prices are subject to change.





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