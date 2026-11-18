Amazon MGM Studios and Miramax announce a Serendipity remake directed by Michael Showalter, adding a Hunger Games alum to the cast alongside Milo Manheim.

Amazon MGM Studios and Miramax have officially announced a remake of the beloved 2001 romantic comedy Serendipity. The production company revealed that a new cast member has joined the project, expanding the ensemble that already includes Milo Manheim. While the studio has not yet disclosed the specific roles the new actors will portray, the addition signals significant progress in reshaping the classic story for a modern audience.

Michael Showalter Directs New Serendipity Adaptation

Michael Showalter will helm the new version of the film, bringing his distinct comedic sensibilities to the romantic genre. Showalter has signed on to direct the project, which aims to capture the charm of the original while introducing fresh dynamic to the narrative. His involvement marks a pivotal creative step for the production, ensuring the remake maintains the light and engaging tone that defined the source material.

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Milo Manheim Joins Cast of Romantic Remake

The casting announcement confirms that Milo Manheim has entered the cast of the remake. Manheim, known for his leading roles in major television and film projects, will share screen time with the newly added star. The specific characters played by Manheim and the other recent addition remain under wraps. This strategic withholding of details builds anticipation among fans eager to see how the original love story will be reinterpreted with new talent.

Original Film Achieved Strong Audience Ratings

The original Serendipity received mixed critical reviews but found a dedicated following among general audiences. Critics awarded the 2001 film a 57% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with consensus describing it as light and charming. Audiences responded more warmly, giving it a 79% Popcornmeter rating. This strong viewer approval indicates a lasting affection for the premise that the new production hopes to replicate.

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Marc Klein Writes Script for New Version

Marc Klein returns to the project as the screenwriter, tasked with updating the story for contemporary viewers. Klein previously wrote the original feature script and will again shape the dialogue and plot for the remake. His continued involvement ensures consistency in the narrative voice while allowing for necessary updates to fit current cultural contexts. Klein joins executive producers Jonathan Glickman, Alexandra Loewy, and Thom Zadra in steering the production.

Production Companies Manage Casting and Release

Semi-Formal Productions and Miramax are the production companies behind this new iteration. The studios are currently managing the ongoing casting process without revealing further details. No additional cast members have been confirmed beyond the recent announcements. Furthermore, the studio has not set a release date for the movie, leaving fans waiting for further updates on the timeline.

The original film followed Jonathan Trager and Sara Thomas, played by John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale. Their characters met on Christmas Eve but parted ways due to existing engagements. Seven years later, they search for one another, driving the plot of the original hit. The remake will likely draw from this core premise while introducing new interpretations through its modern cast and direction.

Remake Updates Cast From Original Movie

The 2001 original featured a notable supporting cast including Molly Shannon, Jeremy Piven, and John Corbett. Other stars in the first film included Bridget Moynahan, Eugene Levy, and Lucy Gordon. Leo Fitzpatrick, Buck Henry, and Kevin Rice also appeared in the original. Eve Crawford and Marcia Bennett rounded out the supporting ensemble. The new adaptation will replace this veteran cast with fresh faces while retaining the core romantic structure.