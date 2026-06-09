Serena Williams Triumphs in Return at Queen's Club, Advances to Quarterfinals with Victoria Mboko

Serena Williams made a successful comeback to professional tennis after nearly four years, winning her first-round women's doubles match at the Queen's Club Championships alongside Victoria Mboko. The 44-year-old, who last played at the 2022 U.S. Open, defeated the third-seeded pair of Erin Routliffe and Nicole Melichar-Martinez 7-6 (2), 6-2. The match featured powerful serving from Williams and emotional moments with her family in attendance. She now moves on to the quarterfinals while considering a potential Wimbledon appearance.

Serena Williams made a triumphant return to professional tennis after an absence of 1,376 days, debuting at the Queen's Club Championships in London. Partnering with Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko , the 44-year-old American tennis legend secured a straight-sets victory over the third-seeded duo of Erin Routliffe and Nicole Melichar-Martinez with a score of 7-6 (2), 6-2.

The match, held at the Andy Murray Arena, was Williams's first appearance at the prestigious grass-court event, which only recently reinstated women's competition in 2025 after a half-century hiatus. Her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two daughters, Olympia and Adira, along with close friend Lindsey Vonn, were among the packed spectators. Adira, born in August 2023, witnessed her mother's competitive performance for the first time. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, displayed flashes of her trademark power and precision.

Her first serve reached 113.9 miles per hour, and her fastest serve of the day hit an impressive 120 mph. Despite the encouraging win, she modestly graded her own performance as a "C-minus" during the post-match press conference, citing the challenges of returning on grass after four years away. The victory marks Williams's first match win since the 2022 U.S. Open, signaling a cautious but promising comeback.

She and Mboko will now advance to the quarterfinals, where they will face the team of Leylah Fernandez and Laura Siegemund on Thursday. The possibility of Williams competing at Wimbledon later this month continues to be a focal point of speculation. When asked about her plans, she emphasized a day-by-day approach, noting that the tournament organizers have given her space and time to decide. Her primary motivation for returning appears rooted in family, wanting her daughters to see her play.

In typical humorous fashion, she described their post-match priorities: "Adira wanted to go to the toy store and Olympia wanted to go for dinner. That's kids for you. They don't care if you have broken serve or the internet, they just want to be fed on time and have new toys to play with.

" This emotional and professional milestone underscores Williams's enduring connection to the sport and her ongoing journey as both an athlete and a mother





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Serena Williams Queen's Club Championships Victoria Mboko Comeback Wimbledon Women's Doubles Tennis Return Erin Routliffe Nicole Melichar-Martinez

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