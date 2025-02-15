Serena Williams' Super Bowl Cameo: More Than Just a Diss at Drake

Serena Williams' surprise appearance at Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show has sparked conversation. While many see it as a jab at Drake, Williams' involvement carries deeper meaning, connected to a past controversy surrounding her Olympic celebration.

Serena Williams' cameo for Kendrick Lamar during the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show has sparked significant discussion and debate. While many see it as a playful jab at Drake, a long-standing rival of Lamar's, Williams' involvement carries a deeper meaning, one rooted in a past controversy that overshadowed her Olympic triumph. In 2012, Williams celebrated her gold medal win at the London Olympics with a Crip Walk, a dance associated with the Crips gang.

This celebratory move sparked intense criticism, with many deeming it unprofessional and inappropriate for the Wimbledon stage. Williams found herself constantly defending her actions during interviews, the controversy overshadowing her momentous achievement. Williams' recent Crip Walk for Lamar on the Super Bowl stage serves as a powerful response to those who criticized her in 2012. It's a reclaiming of that moment, a defiant celebration of her individuality on the biggest sports stage. In an Instagram post, Williams explained that Lamar's team reached out, praising her iconic Crip Walk at the Olympics. She stated,< >This personal account further solidifies the connection between the two incidents, highlighting Lamar's intent to honor Williams' resilience and artistic expression. The collaboration also speaks to a shared history and community, as both Lamar and Williams hail from Compton. Lamar has consistently used his platform to uplift his hometown, celebrating its unique culture and talent. His recent album, GNX, features several artists from Compton, demonstrating his commitment to showcasing the city's artistic potential. Drake, meanwhile, has remained silent regarding the Super Bowl performance, but his Instagram activity has fueled speculation. He recently shared a picture from Wimbledon with Williams' former agent, Jill Smoller, caption-less but sparking discussions about its implication





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SERENA WILLIAMS KENDRICK LAMAR SUPER BOWL DRIKE CRIP WALK COMTON CELEBRITY NEWS MUSIC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Venus Williams Celebrates Serena Williams' Super Bowl Halftime Show AppearanceVenus Williams enthusiastically showed her support for her sister Serena Williams' surprise appearance at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Serena's performance included a controversial crip walk dance, reminiscent of her 2012 celebration of the 'Golden Slam' title. Venus reposted Serena's video and praised her performance, while Serena reflected on her past dance moves and the attention they received.

Read more »

Venus Williams Celebrates Sister Serena Williams ‘Killing It’ During Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime PerformanceVenus Williams took to social media to celebrate her sister Serena Williams' viral cameo during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Read more »

Taylor Swift Gets Booed by Eagles Fans at Super Bowl, Serena Williams Shows SupportTaylor Swift faced a wave of boos from Philadelphia Eagles fans during her appearance at the Super Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Despite growing up in Pennsylvania and being an Eagles fan in the past, Swift was met with disapproval when shown on the jumbotron. The singer reacted with surprise and an awkward laugh, while her friend Ice Spice looked on. Tennis star Serena Williams quickly expressed her support for Swift on social media.

Read more »

Super Bowl 2025 halftime show: Serena Williams makes surprise cameo with Kendrick LamarWilliams and Lamar share the same hometown of Compton, California.

Read more »

Serena Williams Makes Surprise Super Bowl Halftime Appearance With Kendrick LamarTennis legend Serena Williams joined rapper Kendrick Lamar for a surprise performance at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show. Fans went wild as Williams danced to Lamar's hit song 'Not Like Us,' a track known for its diss aimed at Drake. The appearance reignited speculation about the ongoing feud between Lamar and Drake, given Williams' past romantic link to Drake.

Read more »

Serena Williams Makes Surprise Cameo During Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime ShowTennis legend Serena Williams made a brief but memorable appearance during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime performance. Lamar's set was a mix of politically charged lyrics and references to his career and hometown of Los Angeles. Williams' cameo was particularly notable as she is also from Compton, California, and is mentioned in Lamar's hit diss track 'Not Like Us'.

Read more »