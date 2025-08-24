Serena Williams Reveals Weight Loss Journey With GLP-1 Drugs

Tennis legend Serena Williams has opened up about her experience using GLP-1s to achieve significant weight loss after giving birth. She advocates for these medications, addressing the stigma surrounding them and emphasizing the importance of self-care.

Serena Williams has revealed her experience with weight loss drugs, sharing her journey in a campaign video for telehealth company Ro. The tennis legend, 43, admitted to hitting a plateau after having her children, despite maintaining a strict diet and exercise regimen. 'I was doing everything right — working out, eating clean, following the plan. But my body wasn't responding the way it used to. I knew my body was missing something it needed,' she stated in the ad.

Williams discovered that GLP-1 receptor agonists, a class of medications that mimic the hormone glucagon-like peptide 1, provided the solution. These drugs, which signal fullness to the brain and regulate blood sugar, have gained popularity for their effectiveness in weight loss. According to the campaign, Williams lost 31 pounds in 8 months using GLP-1s, though the specific drug remains undisclosed. Ro, which currently offers Zepbound, Ozempic, Wegovy, and Saxenda, was not Williams' initial provider for these medications.Williams champions the use of GLP-1s, addressing the stigma surrounding them. In the ad, she asserted, 'If you're on GLP-1s too, don't let anybody tell you it's the 'easy way out.' You're not taking a shortcut, you're taking care of yourself, and that takes courage.' She further elaborated on her positive experience in an interview with People magazine, describing herself as 'really good and healthy,' feeling 'light physically and light mentally.' She expressed increased energy, improved mobility, and a considerable reduction in joint pain. Williams is not alone in her endorsement of these medications. Fellow celebrity Oprah Winfrey, and countless individuals on social media sharing dramatic transformations, have all contributed to the rising demand for GLP-1s. However, these drugs are not without potential risks. The most common side effects of Ozempic, for instance, include nausea, stomach pain, constipation, diarrhea, and vomiting. Some users have reported severe gastrointestinal issues, such as gastroparesis, a condition where the stomach becomes paralyzed. These risks have led to lawsuits against drug manufacturers, alleging insufficient warning about potential side effects. Moreover, the long-term implications of using these drugs remain unclear.





CBSLA / 🏆 552. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Serena Williams Weight Loss GLP-1S Ozempic Ro Telehealth

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Serena Williams Opens Up About Being on a GLP-1The 23-time Grand Slam winner opens up about her decision to go on the weight management drug.

Read more »

Serena Williams Lost 31 Pounds With GLP-1 Drug: EXCLUSIVEMaura Hohman is Assistant Managing Editor for TODAY.com and has been covering health and wellness since 2015.

Read more »

Serena Williams says GLP-1 medication helped her lose 31 poundsThe tennis legend says she needed extra medical support after giving birth to her second daughter.

Read more »

Serena Williams Opens Up About Her Weight Loss Journey with GLP-1sTennis legend Serena Williams discusses her experience with GLP-1 weight loss drugs, highlighting the challenges she faced post-childbirth and how these medications helped her achieve her goals.

Read more »

Serena Williams Reveals Marriage Advice for Venus and Their Podcast Name: EXCLUSIVEChrissy Callahan is a writer for Today.com.

Read more »

Serena Williams admits using weight loss drug, reveals if she plans tennis comebackIf you’ve been following Serena Williams’ post-retirement fitness journey, you know she’s been dropping pound fast. Now we know how the tennis legend shed 31 po

Read more »