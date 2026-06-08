Serena Williams reveals her motivation behind tennis comeback

Serena Williams will play her first professional tennis match since 2022 when she takes the court with Victoria Mboko this week.

singles titles — the most of any woman in the Open Era — and 14 more Grand Slams in doubles with her sister, Venus Williams.

Williams, 44, met with the media Sunday at the HSBC Championships at the Queen's Club in London, where she will compete as a wild card in doubles with Canadian phenom Victoria Mboko, 19, this week..

"I've won more than most people have in their whole lives, so it's not that important to me, and it's important that I keep reminding myself of that, because I don't have anything to prove. I don't have anything to lose, and everything here to just to gain.

"Williams added,"It's really about my kids getting to see me play. I mean, Olympia is a little bit older. Adira is very young. But it's also having an opportunity to still be able to do possibly do that one last time is kind of cool and exciting.

" When asked if a return to singles is also on the horizon, Williams pumped the brakes:"I can't say yeah, I can't say no. Right now, no. I feel like I probably need to train a little bit more if I want to play singles. We'll see if I get there, and if not, that's not my journey right now. "





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