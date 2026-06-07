Serena Williams Returns to Tennis for Fun, Not Glory

Serena Williams has made a surprise return to competitive tennis at Queen's Club, partnering with Victoria Mboko in doubles. The 23-time Grand Slam champion says winning is not her goal this time; instead, she wants to enjoy the sport and give her children a chance to see her play. With no pressure and nothing to prove, Williams is focusing on the experience and the joy of being back on the tour.

Serena Williams made a surprise return to competitive tennis at Queen's Club this week, marking her first tournament since the 2022 US Open. The 44-year-old, partnering with Victoria Mboko in the doubles draw, emphasized that winning is no longer her priority.

With 23 Grand Slam singles titles to her name, she stated, "I don't need to win. I've won more than most people have in their whole lives, so for me it's not important.

" She explained that her comeback is about enjoying the game and creating memories for her children, who are on school holidays during the grass season. Williams expressed that she feels no pressure and has nothing to prove, describing the experience as a "different" way to soak in the tour's atmosphere with her family present.

While she did not rule out a future singles return, she noted that more training would be required and that playing singles is not her current focus. Speculation about a potential Wimbledon wildcard remains unanswered. Her practice session with Mboko was reportedly lighthearted, with laughter and high-fives, and Mboko praised Williams's clean ball striking and natural talent, suggesting she could "take years off" and quickly regain her rhythm.

Fellow players, including Emma Raducanu, welcomed her presence, calling her an inspiration and the greatest female player of all time. The tournament is set to begin on Tuesday, weather permitting, and the draw is excited to see a legend back on the tour, regardless of outcomes





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Serena Williams Tennis Queen's Club Doubles Victoria Mboko Grand Slam Comeback Grass Season Wimbledon Emma Raducanu

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