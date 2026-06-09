Serena Williams Returns to Professional Tennis at Queen's Club, Wins Doubles alongside Victoria Mboko

Serena Williams made her first professional appearance in four years at the HSBC Championship in London, partnering with 19‑year‑old Victoria Mboko to defeat the third‑seeded duo of Nicole Melichar‑Martinez and Erin Routliffe. The win rekindles speculation about a Wimbledon comeback.

The historic Queen's Club in West London, named after Queen Victoria, became the stage for a very different kind of royalty on Tuesday evening. Forty‑four‑year‑old Serena Williams stepped back onto a professional tennis court for the first time in four years, partnering with 19‑year‑old rising talent Victoria Mboko in the HSBC Championship doubles draw.

Defying expectations, the duo captured the match in straight sets, 7‑6, 6‑2, against the third‑seeded specialist pair Nicole Melichar‑Martinez and Erin Routliffe, who together hold three Grand Slam titles. Williams, clad in a striking pink outfit, greeted the crowd with a beaming smile and a simple admission: "I had so much fun. Vicky held up the team on the big points, and it felt natural playing with her.

" Mboko, visibly thrilled to share the court with her idol, called the experience "a privilege" and highlighted the personal motivation behind the comeback - her children were on summer break, and there was "nothing better to do". The victory was more than a nostalgic flash; it signaled a potential launch pad for a broader comeback that could see Williams back at Wimbledon later this summer.

After a hiatus that began with her 2022 farewell at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where she hinted at "evolving away from tennis", the champion appears to be evolving back. She referenced her second daughter, Adira, as a key factor in her decision, noting that playing again would be a gift for both her daughters, Olympia and Adira.

On court, Williams displayed flashes of the power that once dominated the sport - a 120 mph serve, crisp forehand volleys, and a willingness to chase down balls far outside the usual court lines. Although her footwork showed the inevitable signs of rust, her instincts remained razor‑sharp, and she managed to convert critical points with poise, even after a nervous flutter just thirty minutes before the match.

The atmosphere in the members' stand was electric, with the usually reserved British crowd erupting in cheers and chants of "Let's go Serena, USA baby!

" The opponents, Melichar‑Martinez and Routliffe, were gracious in defeat, conceding a few routine volleys and committing double faults in the tiebreak that swung momentum. A questionable VAR decision ultimately fell in Williams' favour, adding a touch of drama to an already festive evening. After the win, Williams remained measured about future plans, saying she would take it "day by day" and that the tournament organizers had been supportive in giving her space to decide.

When asked what her daughters said after the match, she replied that Adira wanted to go to the toy store while Olympia was curious about dinner. The night at Queen's Club thus combined historic venue, a celebrated champion's return, and a glimpse of a possible new chapter in one of tennis' most iconic careers





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Serena Williams Queen's Club HSBC Championship Victoria Mbako Comeback

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