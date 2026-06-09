Serena Williams Returns to Grass at 2026 Queen's Club Championships with Victoria Mboko

Serena Williams makes her comeback to the WTA circuit at the 2026 Queen's Club Championships, teaming up with Victoria Mboko in women's doubles. The 44-year-old legend returns to grass for the first time since 2022. Viewers can watch on Tennis Channel or via streaming services like DirecTV and Fubo. Affiliate links may provide commissions.

Serena Williams of the United States serves during a practice session ahead of the HSBC Championships at The Queen's Club on June 07, 2026 in London, England.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.legend is in London this week for the 2026 Queen’s Club Championships, making her return to the WTA circuit since announcing a surprise comeback last month. The 39-time major champion will be stepping back onto the grass for the first time since 2022, teaming up with rising Canadian star Victoria Mboko in the women’s doubles competition.

Williams kicks off her comeback on Tuesday, June 9, as the 44-year-old partners with 19-year-old Mboko to take on Erin Routliffe and Nicole Melichar-Martinez in a first-round doubles match. As of this writing, the four are scheduled to take the court at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Viewers can tune into the Queen’s Club Championships on Tennis Channel in the U.S. The Sinclair Television Group channel is available to watch on TV with most premium cable packages. You can also follow Williams’ comeback tour online, with a few ways to watch the Queen’s Club tennis tournament online for free.

DirecTV includes Tennis Channel on a number of its live streaming packages, including DirecTV’s “MySports Genre Pack,” which is currently discounted to $49.99/month. The package includes more than two dozens sports and broadcast channels that you can watch online without needing cable. Sign up for the package and then navigate to Tennis Channel to watch all the matches live. Don’t want to commit?

Test drive DirecTV with aStreaming service Fubo also carries a live Tennis Channel feed, with the ability to stream the tennis matches on your phone, tablet, computer or smart TV. Fubo’s plans start at just $48.99/month currently for 200+ channel options on the Fubo “Pro” package. Test out Fubo with aWhat we like: Fubo’s deal includes unlimited DVR so you can record Williams’ matches to watch a replay back on-demand.

Queen’s Club marks the first of two events that Williams has entered this month, with the second coming at the Berlin Tennis Open next week. Of course, all eyes will be on the Grand Slam and Olympic champ to see whether she will play in Wimbledon, the prestigious, the then 41-year-old wrote that, “I have never liked the word retirement,” adding that, “Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution.

I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me. ”Pod: Mindy Kaling on ‘Running Point’ and ‘Not Suitable for Work,’ and Serving — and Being Scrutinized by — the Indian-American CommunityThe Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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