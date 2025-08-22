Head Topics

Serena Williams Opens Up About Her Weight Loss Journey with GLP-1s
Tennis legend Serena Williams discusses her experience with GLP-1 weight loss drugs, highlighting the challenges she faced post-childbirth and how these medications helped her achieve her goals.

Serena Williams , the 43-year-old tennis icon, has revealed her journey with weight loss drugs, specifically GLP-1 s. In a campaign video for telehealth company Ro, Williams candidly shared her struggles after having children. Despite maintaining a rigorous workout routine and healthy diet, she felt her body wasn't responding as it used to. She noticed a significant gap between her efforts and the desired results, which led her to explore alternative solutions.

Williams discovered that GLP-1s helped her bridge that gap, contributing to her weight loss of 31 pounds in 8 months. Although she didn't specify which GLP-1 drug she used, Ro currently offers Zepbound, Ozempic, Wegovy, and Saxenda, all known to mimic the body's glucagon-like peptide 1 hormone, which promotes feelings of fullness and regulates blood sugar. Williams, who now serves as a celebrity patient ambassador for Ro, also addressed the stigma surrounding these medications. She emphasized that using GLP-1s isn't a 'shortcut' but a conscious choice to prioritize her health and well-being, requiring courage and self-care

