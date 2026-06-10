Serena Williams makes triumphant return to tennis with victory at Queen's

Serena Williams played her first professional match in four years at the HSBC Championship doubles in west London and ran out victorious alongside partner Victoria Mboko. The 44-year-old American tennis legend played against the No3 seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe and won 7-6, 6-2.

More than 9,000 tennis fans flocked to Queen's on Tuesday to watch Serena Williams play her first professional match in four years at the HSBC Championship doubles in west London.

The 44-year-old American tennis legend played alongside her partner Victoria Mboko and ran out victorious against the No3 seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe 7-6, 6-2. Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and their two daughters Olympia and Adira watched on proudly from the stands. The 23-time Grand Slam winner joked that her two little ones were more interested in what was for dinner than watching her triumphant return.

Williams admitted that she 'missed it so much' during her hiatus and revealed that Adira and Olympia were the reason behind her sensational comeback. She said: 'It's really about my kids getting to see me play. Olympia is a little bit older, Adira is very young, but it's also still moments like that.

' Williams' return in the British sunshine got off to a somewhat concerning start, but she soon bounced back, drawing raucous cheers from the crowd when she hustled across the net and volleyed away two winners in a row en route to a hold. It was 92 minutes and two sets on that her victorious return was sealed with a glorious first serve.

The victory means the North American duo progress to the second round later this week, when they will face Canada's Leylah Fernandez and Germany's Laura Siegemund. With the start of Wimbledon now just 19 days away, Williams' return sparked excitement she could also feature at the iconic tournament.

However, whether the icon will grace the green grass of south-west London once again remains a mystery, and she was coy about such a prospect after yesterday's triumph.

'It's just a day at a time,' she said. 'I still have a little time to decide, and they have been great about giving me that time to decide.





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Serena Williams Queen's HSBC Championship Doubles Victoria Mboko Nicole Melichar-Martinez Erin Routliffe Wimbledon

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