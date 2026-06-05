Serena Williams Is Proof That Your Strongest Years Don’t Have To Be Behind You

The tennis icon's return highlights a bigger shift in how women approach aging

Ava Durgin is the former Assistant Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She holds a B.A. in Global Health and Psychology from Duke University. Growing up, my mom and I would camp out in front of the TV for entire afternoons, analyzing every point as if we were sitting courtside.

We'd comment on players' footwork, debate shot selection, and talk through what I could learn from the best athletes in the world. As a young girl with big ambitions of playing tennis at a high level, Williams wasn't just a favorite athlete. She wasathlete. She embodied everything I wanted to be: strong, confident, unapologetic, and completely fearless under pressure.

She was winning Grand Slams while I was collecting trophies and dreaming about varsity tennis. She was proving critics wrong by returning to competition after childbirth, while I was talking to college coaches and navigating my own athletic ambitions. She stepped away from professional tennis around the same time I began drifting away from the sport after years of competitive play, eventually finding my way to pickleball and other pursuits.

And now, funny enough, Williams is returning to tennis just as I'm falling back in love with the sport that raised me. When Williams steps onto the court at the Queen's Club Championships next week, she'll be doing more than making headlines. She'll be challenging one of the oldest narratives in sports: the idea that strength, power, and athletic excellence have an expiration date. It's almost impossible to overstate Serena Williams' impact on sports.

Over the course of her career, Williams won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, spent more than 300 weeks ranked world No. 1, and transformed what people believed was possible in women's tennis. Her dominance wasn't built on fitting into She brought unprecedented power to the women's game. She became a cultural icon. She inspired an entire generation of girls to take up racquets, dream bigger, and occupy space unapologetically.

After giving birth to her daughter Olympia in 2017 and experiencing life-threatening complications, Williams returned to professional tennis and reached four Grand Slam finals. Many athletes spend years trying to return to peak performance after a major injury. Williams was navigating postpartum recovery, motherhood, and the physical demands of elite competition simultaneously. Time and time again, she showed that strength isn't something you age out of.

It's something you continue to build. For a long time, women were handed a pretty rigid timeline when it came to athletic performance. You were supposed to peak in your twenties, hang on through your thirties, and gradually accept that your strongest, fastest, most capable years were behind you. Williams has spent her entire career challenging assumptions, and her return feels like another example of that.well into decades that previous generations often associated with slowing down.

The conversation around aging is becoming less about inevitable decline and more about what the body isThat's what makes Williams' comeback so compelling. It's not just about tennis. It's a visible reminder that the timelines we've been given aren't always rooted in biology—they're often rooted in outdated expectations. , move better, learn new skills, and continue pursuing ambitious goals far longer than many of us have been led to believe.

Williams' return simply puts that reality on one of the biggest stages in sports. One thing that's easy to overlook when talking about Williams’ comeback is that she's not returning to the same sport she played at 24. The game may be the same, but the way she prepares for it almost certainly isn't. When we're younger, we can often get away with a lot.

More training volume. Less recovery. A few skipped warmups here and there. The body is incredibly forgiving.

As we age, that equation starts to change. Success becomes less about how much work you can pile on and more about how well you can recover from it. That's why one of the biggest misconceptions about aging is that we should stop challenging our bodies. In reality, the opposite is true.

, strength, and power becomes even more important with age. Muscle plays a role in everything from metabolic health and blood sugar regulation to bone density, balance, mobility, and long-term independence. Athletes like Williams understand this better than anyone. While her exact training program isn't public, it's safe to assume that her preparation today looks more strategic than it did in her twenties.

In many ways, that's the real longevity lesson. Aging well isn't about doing less. It's about becoming more intentional with how you train, recover, and care for your body so you can continue doing the things you love for decades to come. One of the most overlooked aspects of healthy aging is power, or your ability to generate force quickly.

It's what helps you catch yourself when you trip, sprint across a crosswalk before the light changes, climb stairs without effort, or get up from the floor with ease. And unlike endurance, power tends to decline relatively quickly if we don't That's one reason Williams’ return is so remarkable. Tennis isn't just a sport that requires endurance; it's a sport built on power.

Every serve, explosive first step, quick change of direction, and split-second reaction depend on the ability to generate force fast. Her comeback is a reminder that maintaining strength as we age is important, but maintaining power may be even more important. For most of us, that doesn't mean training like a professional athlete.

It might look like lifting weights, hiking steep trails, carrying heavy groceries, playing pickleball, taking a boxing class, or simply finding ways to move your body with a little The goal isn't to become Serena Williams. The goal is to hold onto the physical qualities that allow you to move through life confidently, independently, and with strength for as long as possible.

As exciting as Williams’ comeback is, the most inspiring part has very little to do with rankings, trophies, or match results.. We live in a culture that constantly tries to convince women that their best years are behind them. That after a certain age, the goal shifts from growth to maintenance. Whether she wins the tournament or not almost feels beside the point.

Her return serves as a reminder that strength isn't reserved for youth. Ambition doesn't have an age limit. Reinvention isn't just for your twenties.





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