Serena Williams in Action at the Queen's Club Tennis Championships

Serena Williams of the United States participates in a practice session and a doubles match at the Queen's Club tennis championships in London, showcasing her skills and determination.

United States’ Serena Williams during a practice session on day three of the Queen’s Club tennis championships in London , Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (Ben Whitley/PA via AP) Serena Williams of the United States, right, hits a return as she and playing partner Victoria Mboko of Canada play against Nicole Melichar-Martinez of Canada and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand during their first round doubles match at the Queen’s Club tennis championships in London , Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Serena Williams of the United States, bottom right, serves as she and playing partner Victoria Mboko of Canada play against Nicole Melichar-Martinez of Canada and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand during their first round doubles match at the Queen’s Club tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Serena Williams of the United States, celebrates with playing partner Victoria Mboko of Canada after defeating Nicole Melichar-Martinez of Canada and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand during their first round doubles match at the Queen’s Club tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Serena Williams of the United States, celebrates winning a point as she and playing partner Victoria Mboko of Canada play against Nicole Melichar-Martinez of Canada and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand during their first round doubles match at the Queen’s Club tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Serena Williams Queen's Club Tennis Championships London Practice Session Doubles Match

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Serena Williams returns to tennis in Queen’s Club match—How to watch for freeThe best to ever do it is officially back.

Read more »

Serena returns: Williams begins her comeback in doubles at Queen's ClubSerena Williams is back on a professional tennis court. The 44-year-old Williams was given a standing ovation as she walked onto the grass court at Queen’s Club for her first-round doubles match together with 19-year-old Canadian Victoria Mboko.

Read more »

Serena returns: Williams begins her comeback in doubles at Queen's ClubSerena Williams is back on a professional tennis court

Read more »

Serena returns: Williams makes a winning comeback in doubles at Queen's Club with MbokoAfter nearly four years away from professional tennis, Serena Williams has made a winning return at Queen’s Club.

Read more »