Serena Williams Crip-Walks at Super Bowl LIX, Inspiring Social Media Frenzy

Serena Williams, the retired tennis legend, took the Super Bowl stage by storm during Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance, crip-walking to the delight of fans online.

Serena Williams, the legendary tennis star, made a memorable appearance at Super Bowl LIX alongside rapper Kendrick Lamar. Known for her athletic prowess and iconic style, Williams was personally invited by Lamar's team to showcase her renowned crip-walk during the halftime show. The moment, inspired by her gold medal celebration at the Olympics, became an instant highlight of the game, drawing praise and excitement from fans online.

Williams, who retired from professional tennis in 2022, brought her daughter Olympia Ohanian to rehearsals, allowing her to witness her mother's legendary performance firsthand. Dressed in a white graphic tee and black and white flare bottoms, Olympia watched in awe as her mother practiced her intricate footwork and signature crip-walk in a cobalt blue Nike crop jacket, white tank top, and matching tennis skirt.Social media erupted with appreciation for Williams' performance, with fans hailing her as the best part of the halftime show. Her contribution to the Super Bowl cemented her legacy beyond the tennis court, showcasing her versatility and ability to captivate audiences in different realms. Williams' appearance at the Super Bowl was a testament to her enduring influence and ability to inspire, proving that her star shines brightly both on and off the court





thefashionbomb / 🏆 159. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SERENA WILLIAMS SUPER BOWL KENDRICK LAMAR CRIP WALK HALFTIME SHOW TENNIS LEGEND ATHLETIC LUXE RETIREMENT LEGACY INSPIRATION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Venus Williams Celebrates Serena Williams' Super Bowl Halftime Show AppearanceVenus Williams enthusiastically showed her support for her sister Serena Williams' surprise appearance at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Serena's performance included a controversial crip walk dance, reminiscent of her 2012 celebration of the 'Golden Slam' title. Venus reposted Serena's video and praised her performance, while Serena reflected on her past dance moves and the attention they received.

Read more »

Venus Williams Celebrates Sister Serena Williams ‘Killing It’ During Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime PerformanceVenus Williams took to social media to celebrate her sister Serena Williams' viral cameo during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Read more »

Serena Williams — who dated Drake — appears at Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime showSerena Williams went from the stands to the stage at Super Bowl 2025.

Read more »

Drake Shades Exes on Stage After Serena Williams' Super Bowl PerformanceDrake was caught ranting about exes on stage during his concert in Melbourne, Australia, shortly after his ex Serena Williams joined Kendrick Lamar for his Super Bowl halftime performance. Drake sparked controversy with his on-stage shade, telling fans to turn up if they're doing better than their exes before performing 'You Broke My Heart'. Meanwhile, Serena and another one of Drake's exes, SZA, were in attendance at the Super Bowl, performing with Kendrick Lamar.

Read more »

Taylor Swift Gets Booed by Eagles Fans at Super Bowl, Serena Williams Shows SupportTaylor Swift faced a wave of boos from Philadelphia Eagles fans during her appearance at the Super Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Despite growing up in Pennsylvania and being an Eagles fan in the past, Swift was met with disapproval when shown on the jumbotron. The singer reacted with surprise and an awkward laugh, while her friend Ice Spice looked on. Tennis star Serena Williams quickly expressed her support for Swift on social media.

Read more »

Super Bowl 2025 halftime show: Serena Williams makes surprise cameo with Kendrick LamarWilliams and Lamar share the same hometown of Compton, California.

Read more »