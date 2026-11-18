A jury found that Serco failed to locate address or fit electronic tag for Matthew Trickett, a former Royal Marine charged with spying for Hong Kong, who died by suicide in May 2024.

A former Royal Marine charged with espionage for Hong Kong took his own life after the private monitoring company Serco failed to locate his home or fit him with a mandatory electronic tag, an inquest jury has concluded. Matthew Trickett, 37, was found dead by hanging in a Maidenhead park on May 19, 2024, just days after being bailed from Westminster Magistrates' Court despite known suicidal intent.

Jury Finds Serco Failed to Locate Address

The Berkshire Coroner's Court jury determined that Serco field operators did not take reasonable steps to find Trickett's residence on multiple occasions, preventing the installation of the tracking device required by his bail conditions. Although the address was easily visible on Google Maps, Serco made four failed attempts to visit the location before finally triggering a bail breach notification to Thames Valley Police on their fourth unsuccessful visit. This failure to secure the tag meant the monitoring system was non-functional at the time of his death.

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Prosecution Warnings Ignored Despite Suicide Risk

Trickett's death occurred six days after his initial court appearance, where prosecutors explicitly requested he be remanded in custody due to self-harm risks. The former Marine had attempted to harm himself while in police custody and clearly stated his intention to end his life upon release. Despite these warnings, the Westminster Magistrates' Court granted him bail two days later. The jury foreman revealed that Trickett learned police were actively trying to locate him for a bail breach, prompting him to bring his suicide plan forward and re-date a final letter to May 19.

Co-Defendants Jailed for Espionage Offenses

Trickett faced serious National Security Act allegations of working for Hong Kong's intelligence services alongside two other men, Peter Wai and Bill Yuen. Both co-defendants, dual Chinese-British nationals, were subsequently jailed in June 2024 at the Old Bailey after a two-month trial for assisting a foreign intelligence service. Trickett had written a suicide note pre-dated May 23, the day before his scheduled Crown Court hearing, but advanced the date of his death after discovering the police effort to find his address.

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Coroner Issues Prevention of Future Death Reports

Senior Coroner Heidi Connor issued prevention of future death reports, citing serious systemic failures that placed public safety at risk. She noted that Serco had not yet conducted an internal investigation into the matter, which occurred in 2024, and expressed concern that dangerous offenders tagged under the early release scheme could face similar oversight gaps. The coroner emphasized that simple online searches revealed how easy it was to locate the suspect, highlighting a critical breakdown in verification processes.

Police Failures and New Safety Protocols

The Metropolitan Police's senior investigating officer acknowledged that the force failed to pass critical information regarding Trickett's suicidal ideation and self-harm attempts to Thames Valley Police upon his release. This communication gap occurred when Trickett was moved from a central London cell to his Maidenhead home. In response to these institutional failures, the Metropolitan Police introduced a Self-Harm Risk Assessment Plan requiring staff to document a detainee's support network before release, with plans to roll out this checklist to standard custody cases.