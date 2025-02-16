Serbian Students Continue Anti-Government Protests, Demanding Change After Tragic Railway Station Collapse

Thousands of Serbian students continue to protest against the government, demanding fundamental political changes following the tragic collapse of a railway station canopy in Novi Sad that killed 15 people.

In a display of solidarity and defiance, students in Serbia continued their anti-government protests on Saturday. Thousands gathered in the central city of Kragujevac, where they held up their cell phone lights for 15 minutes to symbolize their demand for change. The ongoing demonstrations, which have drawn tens of thousands of participants across the country, stem from the tragic collapse of a concrete canopy at a railway station in Novi Sad on November 1st.

The accident killed 15 people and sparked widespread outrage and calls for accountability from the Serbian government. Protesters are demanding fundamental political reforms, accusing the current administration of negligence and corruption. The student-led movement has gained momentum, reflecting a growing public dissatisfaction with the political status quo in Serbia





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Serbia Protests Students Anti-Government Political Reform

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Serbian Students Continue Protests, Transforming Bridge into Community CenterStudents in Serbia have been protesting for over two months after a concrete canopy collapsed, killing 15 people. They have transformed the blocked bridge into a makeshift community, playing games, sharing meals, and sleeping on the road.

Read more »

Serbian students blockade a Danube bridge overnight as anti-graft movement growsStudents in Serbia have blocked a Danube bridge after spending the night in tents and sleeping bags as part of their growing anti-graft movement demanding major changes in the Balkan country.

Read more »

Serbian farmers join striking university students' 24-hour traffic blockade in BelgradeSerbia’s striking university students have started a 24-hour blockade of a key traffic intersection in the capital Belgrade, stepping up pressure on the populist authorities over a deadly canopy collapse in November that killed 15 people.

Read more »

Serbian Students March to Novi Sad in Continued Protest Over Train Station CollapseHundreds of Serbian university students are marching to Novi Sad to protest the deaths of 15 people in a train station canopy collapse in November. They plan to block three bridges over the Danube River for 24 hours on Saturday.

Read more »

Serbian cabbies rally to bring home Belgrade students fighting against corruptionThey walked for two days and spent a night out in the open. But protesting Belgrade university students in Serbia got a taxi ride home — free of charge.

Read more »

Students Protest Deaths in Serbian Train Station CollapseStudents in Kragujevac, Serbia, are protesting the deaths of 15 people who were killed in the November collapse of a train station canopy. Locals welcome the students as they march and demand justice.

Read more »