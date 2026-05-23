Serbian Riot Police Clash with Protesters, as President Vucic Faces Major Political Changes

Clashes erupted between groups of protesters and riot police after a huge anti-government rally on Saturday in the capital Belgrade attended by tens of thousands of opponents of the country's autocratic President Aleksandar Vucic. The demonstrators, believed to be mostly soccer hooligans, threw flares, rocks, and bottles at police cordons, who responded with pepper spray as they charged forward to disperse them.

A man throws a cobblestone at riot police as clashes break out during a rally led by Serbia 's protesting university students who are pushing for major political changes in the Balkan country run by President Aleksandar Vucic , in Belgrade, Serbia , Saturday, May. 23, 2026.

Riot police detain an anti-government protester as clashes break out during a rally led by Serbia's protesting university students who are pushing for major political changes in the Balkan country run by President Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, May. 23, 2026. Riot police move in to disperse anti-government protesters during a rally led by Serbia's protesting university students who are pushing for major political changes in the Balkan country run by President Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, May. 23, 2026.

Anti-government protesters take part in a rally led by Serbia's protesting university students who are pushing for major political changes in the Balkan country run by President Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, May. 23, 2026. A woman who said she is pregnant stands in front of riot policemen as they prepare to disperse anti-government protesters during a rally led by Serbia's protesting university students who are pushing for major political changes in the Balkan country run by President Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, May. 23, 2026





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Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic Protesting University Students Major Political Changes Riot Police Anti-Government Protesters Soccer Hooligans Clashes President Aleksandar Vucic Protesting University Students Major Political Changes Riot Police Anti-Government Protesters Soccer Hooligans Clashes

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