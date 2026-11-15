Serbian regulators ban pro-government TV after Vučić's loss. Editor appeals to Trump, citing media freedom crackdown by new Student List government.

Media regulators in Serbia have imposed strict broadcasting bans on pro-government outlets following the unexpected electoral defeat of longtime nationalist leader Aleksandar Vučić by a youth-led coalition. The Regulatory Authority for Electronic Media (REM) recently issued warnings and suspensions to several programs for insulting political figures, triggering an urgent international appeal from a prominent editor.

Regulatory Bans On Pro-Government Outlets

The specific target of these enforcement actions is Informer TV, a television channel widely recognized across Serbia for its strong support of Vučić and his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS). This party recently fell short in the parliamentary elections against the Student List, an electoral coalition supported by younger citizens that fielded candidates for all 250 seats in the national parliament, despite the fact that none of the candidates were actual students.

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Core Details Of The Media Restrictions

The most severe penalties were levied after a specific program was found to have presented the Student List as violent and fascist. This broadcast notably edited footage of Adolf Hitler alongside the rector of the University of Belgrade, Vladan Đokić, while simultaneously promoting Aleksandar Vučić's list as a symbol of peace and stability. Earlier in November, the channel also received a seven-day ban for expressing political opinions during the parliamentary elections, which violated Serbia's electronic media laws.

Editor Appeals To International Leaders

Vučićević, the editor-in-chief of the sanctioned publication, addressed an audience described as the entire democratic world last Wednesday to highlight what he termed unprecedented revolutionary terror. He began his address by asking why he was wearing a T-shirt featuring the image of American President Donald Trump, stating that Trump is the biggest and most concrete defender of freedom of speech and media in the world today.

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Historical Context And Political Accusations

Contrasting the current regulatory climate with the previous administration, Vučićević argued that Vučić did not shut down any television or sue media outlets during his fourteen years of rule, despite accusations of publishing abominations and lies. He emphasized that the newly elected parliament has only been in existence for five days and has not yet formed government bodies or a parliamentary majority, yet is already persecuting media outlets that supported the former leadership.

Real-World Impact On Media Freedom

These bans and warnings are part of a wider set of sanctions against programs considered pro-Vučić and represent an ongoing effort to revoke Informer TV's broadcasting license. Vučićević noted that his station has always viewed Trump positively and was attacked by deep state media because of this support, citing a special 20-hour live program dedicated to an attempt on President Trump's life as evidence of their alignment with American Republican values.