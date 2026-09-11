The Serbian government reallocates 635 million dinars from the unspent Natural History Museum project to provide credit support for 41 companies undergoing privatization.

The Government of Serbia has officially reallocated 635 million dinars from the budget of the long-delayed Natural History Museum in Belgrade to the Ministry of Economy. This financial shift redirects funds originally earmarked for the museum capital project toward a credit support program for companies currently undergoing privatization. The decision was formally published in the Official Gazette, marking a significant change in how budget reserves are utilized for the 2026 fiscal planning cycle.

Museum Project Financial Stagnation

The primary justification for this reallocation is the complete lack of financial progress on the Natural History Museum project. According to the budget execution report released at the end of September, the institution had spent zero dinars of its planned 2.89 billion dinar allocation. The museum, which is set to celebrate its 131st anniversary next year, has remained in temporary accommodation without a permanent home for more than a century.

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The adjacent aquarium project has seen slightly more activity but remains significantly behind schedule. Of its 1 billion dinar allocation, only 124.3 million dinars have been spent, representing just 12.43 percent of the total budget. While the aquarium is not the direct source of the reallocated funds, its stalled progress highlights broader implementation challenges facing cultural infrastructure projects in the region.

Credit Support for Privatization Firms

The redirected 635 million dinars will flow through the Development Fund of the Republic of Serbia to support 41 companies currently in the privatization process. These loans are designed to provide essential liquidity for working capital, raw materials, energy bills, and employee salaries. The funding also covers consulting services, asset valuations, and capital investments such as reconstruction and modernization of industrial assets.

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In 2025, the Development Fund has already placed 5.3 billion dinars in loans to companies in privatization. The current roster of beneficiaries includes three firms under public calls and 38 firms in the analysis and preparation stage for tender announcements. This targeted financial injection aims to stabilize these enterprises during the complex transition period associated with privatization.

Political and Public Implications

Critics argue that diverting funds from a project of national significance delays a cultural institution that has waited 131 years for a permanent home. The Natural History Museum was announced as a landmark invisible building partially buried in Park prijateljstva at Ušće, but its zero execution rate has made it a politically convenient target for budget reallocation. Public attention had previously shifted to the adjacent aquarium, which drew protests from citizens concerned about construction impacts at the Ušće site.

Future plans for the museum had projected 3.7 billion dinars for 2027 and another 1.65 billion for 2028. The government frames this move as necessary to cover missing funds for the 2026 credit support program. However, preservation advocates and the public express concerns that budget priorities are shifting away from long-promised scientific institutions in favor of immediate economic interventions for privatization candidates.