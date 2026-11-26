Former Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić condemns the arrest of Informer TV editor Dragan J. Vučićević as political retaliation for journalistic work after election losses.

The arrest of Dragan J. Vučićević, founder and editor-in-chief of Informer TV, marks a significant escalation in media censorship across Serbia following the recent electoral defeat of nationalist leader Aleksandar Vučić. Authorities in Belgrade detained Vučićević on Wednesday, signaling a tense post-election environment for independent journalism in the Balkan nation.

Arrest Details and Immediate Trigger

Plainclothes officers apprehended the prominent news personality in the immediate vicinity of the Informer television building in the Serbian capital. A spokesperson for the prosecutor's office confirmed to Serbian publication Nova that Vučićević is being held in custody under allegations of causing panic and disorder for an extended period of time while obstructing justice. He is scheduled to be brought for questioning before a public prosecutor on Thursday.

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Vučić Condemns Political Retaliation

Aleksandar Vučić, the country's former president who narrowly missed becoming prime minister last month, publicly condemned the detention during a session at the National Assembly. The anti-government Student List movement won the majority of parliamentary seats in that election, ending the long-standing dominance of Vučić's political machine. Vučić stated unequivocally that Vučićević was arrested only because of his journalistic work, using the moment to criticize the new legislative majority.

In response to cheers from members of the Student List, Vučić made a sharp remark about the opposition, stating, This tells me enough about the kind of idiots we are dealing with. His statement highlighted the deep political rift between the former ruling party and the new parliamentary leaders who have since taken control of the legislative agenda.

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Protests and Legislative Response

The arrest occurred amid heightened tensions following a group of Student List supporters who broke into the Informer television station the day after the October election to confront Vučićević about his support for Vučić's administration. Following the former president's speech, legislators from the nationalist Serbian Progressive Party, which is led by Vučić, left the parliamentary session to gather outside the police station where Vučićević was being held in custody.

This direct action by lawmakers underscores the intense friction between the outgoing nationalist leadership and the incoming student-led opposition. The presence of pro-government legislators outside the detention facility demonstrated organized support for Vučićević and further polarization within the political landscape of Serbia.

Media Bans and Licensing Sanctions

Legal pressure on Informer TV has intensified significantly, with the station facing multiple regulatory sanctions that threaten its broadcasting license. The 25-day ban on the program Kolegijum is actually two separate bans, one for 10 days and one for 15. According to the Center for Research Transparency and Accountability, the longer ban was levied after the program presented the Student List as violent and fascist, edited footage of Adolf Hitler alongside the University of Belgrade rector Vladan Đokić, and promoted Aleksandar Vučić's list as a symbol of peace and stability.

Additionally, the station was hit with a seven-day ban earlier in November for daring to express a political opinion during the country's parliamentary elections, in violation of Serbia's electronic media laws. These bans and warnings were part of a wider set of sanctions against television programming that are considered to be pro-Vučić, and an ongoing effort to revoke Informer TV's broadcasting license.