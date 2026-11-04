Seraph of the End Manga Final Chapter Confirmed for December 1

The Seraph of the End manga concludes with Chapter 161 on December 1 in Japan. The final volume ends the series after 14 years and 160 chapters.

The long-running vampire series Seraph of the End is officially concluding its publication run. Seraph of the End has now confirmed that it will be ending its 14-year run with the release of its next chapter. The final installment, Chapter 161, will hit Japanese shelves on December 1 alongside the penultimate Chapter 160. This date marks the definitive end of a franchise that has captivated readers across the globe for over a decade and a half.

Chapter 161 Marks the End of the Series

Shueisha has released Chapter 160 this week with the latest issue of Shueisha's Jump SQ magazine. This issue is available with Viz Media's digital platform on December 1st in Japan. Meaning it's now time for this long-running vampire series to come to an end. Following the release of Volume 36 of the manga earlier this Spring, the creators behind it all revealed at the end of the volume that the series would be ending within the next volume of chapters. After a few more months' worth of chapters, the series is now coming to an end with Chapter 161 releasing on December 1st in Japan.

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Yu Makes Final Deal With Humanity

Chapter 160 sees Yu making a final deal, and fully reveals what the titular Seraph of the End looks like. The end of the chapter also teases that the long-running conflict is truly coming to an end as Yu hopes to stay on Earth and live out the rest of his life with his friends despite his true duty. That ending makes a lot of sense considering what happens in the latest chapter. The narrative arc reaches its natural conclusion as the protagonist, Yu, resolves his internal conflicts regarding his duty versus his desire for a normal life among his human companions.

Creators Pour Soul Into Final Volume

The creative team has expressed the emotional weight of concluding such a significant work in the manga industry. The author stated, "Now that we've come this far, facing the end of a long-running work takes real effort, so I'm pouring my soul into it, carefully considering the beginnings and endings of so many characters." They further noted, "I'm confronting it head-on. So much so that I'm exhausted. But! Whether I cry or laugh, the next volume is the last." This dedication ensures that the final chapters will provide a satisfying and emotionally resonant conclusion to the saga.

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Jump SQ Closes Chapter After 14 Years

The manga magazine universe has now confirmed that it will be ending its 14-year run with the release of its next chapter. This milestone highlights the significant tenure the series has held within Shueisha's publication lineup. It's been a surprising era for Shueisha's various manga releases in the last few years as there have been a number of major franchise conclusions. Now another franchise is about to join this line-up as it has now confirmed when its final chapter will be hitting after the launch of its penultimate one. The departure of Seraph of the End marks a significant shift in the content landscape of Jump SQ.

Future Anime Adaptations Remain Unclear

Fans are now hoping for more from the series in terms of anime adaptations. The anime wrapped up its 24-episode first season back in 2015, and ended with no potential signs of a second season. The anime covered a lot of ground during that initial season, and now that it's been 11 years, there's more room for the series to explore. With the manga officially coming to its end as well, a studio also has plenty of material to adapt with a continuation. However, there are no official announcements regarding a new season. We'll just have to see how it all works out. Readers are encouraged to catch up with either Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service to experience the final arcs.