Sequim man accused of selling meth busted after long investigation, controlled buys

A 51-year-old man was arrested in Sequim on Wednesday after a long-term investigation into methamphetamine sales, the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Te

A 51-year-old man was arrested in Sequim on Wednesday after a long-term investigation into methamphetamine sales, the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team said. Investigators arrested the man in a parking lot in the 600 block of West Washington Street and seized about 34 grams of suspected methamphetamine, according to a news release Friday.

KOMO News is not naming the suspect since he had not been formally charged; the charges are allegations. Detectives conducted multiple controlled purchases of methamphetamine from the man during the investigation, OPNET said. He was booked into the Clallam County Jail on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

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The Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team is a multi-agency team dedicated to the enforcement of narcotics laws and violent crime in Clallam County and Jefferson County. Participating agencies include the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office, Port Angeles Police Department, Sequim Police Department, United States Border Patrol, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Port Townsend Police Department. OPNET’s primary focus is removing drug dealers from our community by identifying, locating, apprehending, and prosecuting offenders who deliver illegal narcotics.

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