Sequim Man, 51, Arrested After Alleged Methamphetamine Sales to Detectives

A 51-year-old man was arrested in Sequim on Nov. 4 after allegedly selling methamphetamine to detectives in a sting operation led by local narcotics investigators.

A 51-year-old man was arrested in Sequim on Nov. 4 after the Port Angeles Police Department said he allegedly sold methamphetamine to detectives on multiple occasions. The Sequim methamphetamine arrest followed a sting operation carried out by a joint team that included the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team, known as OPNET.

Officers arrested the suspect in a parking lot in the 600 block of West Washington Street. The Port Angeles Police Department stated that the suspect is presumed innocent, and the allegations described in its announcement have not been proven in court.

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How the Sequim Methamphetamine Sting Unfolded

The case was a long-term investigation in which OPNET conducted controlled purchases of methamphetamine from the suspect on several occasions. Those purchases formed the basis for the arrest, according to the Port Angeles Police Department.

Controlled purchases are transactions in which detectives buy drugs from a suspect while police oversee the exchange. This method allows investigators to build a case over repeated transactions rather than relying on a single sale.

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The joint operation on Nov. 4 brought together OPNET and the Port Angeles Police Department, which led the public announcement. Photographs of the methamphetamine recovered in the case were released with the department's statement.

Charges Filed Against the Sequim Suspect

The suspect was booked into the Clallam County Jail on three charges. Two counts involve delivery of a controlled substance for methamphetamine, and one count involves possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

The delivery counts relate to the alleged sales made to detectives during the controlled purchases. The possession with intent to deliver count reflects the allegation that the suspect held methamphetamine for distribution at the time of arrest.

A booking into jail is an administrative step and does not amount to a conviction. The Port Angeles Police Department's statement did not describe a court date, plea, or sentencing timeline for the suspect.

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What the Arrest Means for Clallam County Residents

For residents of Sequim and the surrounding Clallam County area, the case shows that OPNET and local police are running long-term drug investigations that depend on repeated undercover buys. Such investigations can remove an alleged dealer from the local supply of methamphetamine.

The announcement does not describe additional arrests, drug seizures beyond the methamphetamine shown in the released photographs, or any pending court proceedings. Readers who want the next steps in the case should follow updates from the Port Angeles Police Department and the Clallam County court system.